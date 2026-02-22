GOLD/FOREX
We have to ski together, Lindsey Vonn tells Rafael Nadal

Spaniard tennis star enjoys his first ski day in 26 years

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Although he has stepped away from professional tennis, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has been a busy man. On Saturday, however, the former World No 1 took a break and returned to the ski slopes for the first time in 26 years.

For more than two decades, Nadal avoided skiing to protect his body from injury amid the relentless demands of the ATP Tour. Now enjoying retirement, he is embracing the chance to try experiences that were once off-limits. Posting a photo on social media, he wrote: “After 26 years … what an incredible feeling to ski again!”

Among those who replied was Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, who responded: “We have to ski together when I’m healthy!”

Vonn recently returned to the United States to continue her recovery after breaking her leg in a crash during the Winter Olympic downhill. Sharing an update on X, she revealed she had not been able to stand for over a week and had remained immobile in a hospital bed since the race. “And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing,” she wrote, also thanking medical staff in Italy for their care.

The 41-year-old sustained a complex tibia fracture after crashing early in her downhill run on 8 February. She initially received treatment in Italy, where she underwent multiple surgeries, and has indicated that further procedures will be needed in the US.

Vonn has continued to follow tennis closely, previously praising Jannik Sinner and comparing the Italian’s composure to that of Roger Federer.

Nadal is not the only recently retired tennis star to hit the slopes. Andy Murray enjoyed a family ski trip in 2025 before taking on a coaching role with Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open.

