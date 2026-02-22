We have to ski together, Lindsey Vonn tells Rafael Nadal

For more than two decades, Nadal avoided skiing to protect his body from injury amid the relentless demands of the ATP Tour. Now enjoying retirement, he is embracing the chance to try experiences that were once off-limits. Posting a photo on social media, he wrote: “After 26 years … what an incredible feeling to ski again!”

Vonn recently returned to the United States to continue her recovery after breaking her leg in a crash during the Winter Olympic downhill. Sharing an update on X, she revealed she had not been able to stand for over a week and had remained immobile in a hospital bed since the race. “And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing,” she wrote, also thanking medical staff in Italy for their care.

