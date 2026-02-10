This is the end of Lindsey Vonn’s career, skier’s father declares after crash

“She’s a very strong individual,” Kildow said. “She knows physical pain and she understands the circumstances that she finds herself in. And she’s able to handle it. Better than I expected. She’s a very, very strong person. And so I think she’s handling it real well.”

Kildow and the rest of Vonn’s family — a brother and two sisters — have been with Vonn while she is being treated at a hospital in Treviso following her fall and helicopter evacuation from the course in Cortina on Sunday.

Following Vonn’s complex tibia fracture that required multiple surgeries, Kildow told AP: “She’s 41 years old and this is the end of her career. There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.”

After watching his daughter’s horror crash at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, Alan Kildow decided that he had seen enough and declared that the American skiing superstar will no longer race if he has any influence over her decision and that she will not return to the Winter Olympics after breaking her left leg in the downhill over the weekend.

Dubai: No father would want to see her child suffer, especially when the latter has done it all and doesn’t have anything to prove to the world.

Vonn gave no indication whether she intends to bring an end to a career that has made her one of the most recognisable faces in world sport.

She continued: “My Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tale, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it.

“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” she added on her social media, from the hospital in the Italian city of Treviso where she is being treated.

The 41-year-old insisted that the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament she had sustained in a crash in a World Cup race before the Milan-Cortina Games “had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever”.

Meanwhile, in her first statement since the crash on Sunday in Cortina d’Ampezzo that brutally ended her Olympics dream, Vonn said: “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets.”

“She has somebody with her — or multiple people with her — at all times,” Kildow said. “We’ll have people here as long as she’s here.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.