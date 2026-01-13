Alex Eala, Rafael Nadal feature in Australian Open video

Pair share insights while building anticipation for the season’s first Grand Slam
Dubai: Filipino tennis prodigy Alexandra Eala continues to make steady strides on the global stage, further underlining her rising stature in the sport. Her growing profile was highlighted this week when she appeared alongside tennis icon Rafael Nadal in a joint video released ahead of the Australian Open, as the pair shared insights while building anticipation for the season’s first Grand Slam.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion partnered with one of the most prominent graduates of his academy — the 20-year-old Eala — in an emotional exchange that contrasted Nadal’s storied history at the Australian Open, where he has claimed two titles and made 19 appearances, with Eala’s excitement as she prepares for her main-draw debut at the tournament.
“It’s always been a very special and important moment because it’s the beginning of the season,” said the former world No 1. “The Australian Open has always been ready to make positive changes for our sport. You need to move differently from everyone else. It’s important to have your own personality, and then you can find your style.”
Eala, a former junior world No. 1, reflected on her earlier experiences at Melbourne Park, where she captured the junior doubles crown in 2020. “What makes it special for me is the energy of the people. Everyone seems to have so much fun, and there’s so much diversity,” she said. Echoing Nadal’s thoughts, Eala added: “Moving differently means being brave, doing things your own way, and not being afraid to be authentic. I’ve turned movement into one of my strengths and found ways to transform certain weaknesses into advantages.”
