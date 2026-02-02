GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Novak Djokovic: “It’s been a great ride”

World no 4 suffered defeat in final of Australian Open

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic speaks after receiving the runner-up shield following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic speaks after receiving the runner-up shield following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz
AFP-IZHAR KHAN

Questions have been raised around Novak Djokovic’s future following Sunday’s Australian Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz.

In a much-anticipated showdown at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, world No. 1 Alcaraz came from a set down to defeat Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 and win the Australian Open men’s singles title.

After Djokovic raced through the first set with clinical precision, Alcaraz found his rhythm in the second, breaking back into the match and leveling before asserting control in the third and fourth sets.

Speaking after the final, Djokovic raised eyebrows with his comments as the 38-year-old missed out on what would have been his 25th Grand Slam title.

“Congratulations, Carlos, an amazing tournament,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “What you’ve been doing is historic, legendary. You’re so young, you have a lot more time. So I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other a lot more times in the next 10 years… not.

“Thank you to the fans, I tried to give back with good tennis over the years, I must be very honest and say that I didn’t think that I would be standing in a closing ceremony of a grand slam once again, so I think I owe you the gratitude as well for pushing me forward the last couple weeks.”

The Serbian has frequently faced questions about retirement in recent years and is now the last remaining member of the ‘Big Three’ following the retirements of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal a few years ago.

The rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles between them, has only intensified that discussion.

Djokovic’s final remarks on Sunday appeared to be his most open and revealing yet regarding his future in the sport.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys."

The last time the 10-time Australian Open winner won a Grand Slam was the US Open in 2023, since then Djokovic has competed in just two major finals, losing to Alcaraz in both.

Despite his post-match comments at the Australian Open, Djokovic has previously spoken about drawing inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James as he looks to extend his career well into his 40s.

Speaking at the Joy Forum in Riyadh ahead of appearing at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in October 2025, Djokovic said: "Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go.

"If you see across all the global sports, LeBron James, he is still going strong, he is 40, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady played until he was 40-something years old, it is unbelievable.

"They are inspiring me as well so I want to keep going, that is one of the motivations I have."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men's singles final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fifteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 1, 2026.

Alcaraz seals career Grand Slam, says ‘Job finished’

2m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against USA's Tommy Paul during their men's singles match

Carlos Alcaraz forced to remove Whoop device

2m read
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka hits a return against Canada's Victoria Mboko.

Sabalenka hits quarters as Alcaraz chases history

3m read
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka

Multiple subplots ready to play out at Australian Open

3m read