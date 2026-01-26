GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz forced to remove Whoop device

World no 1 asked to remove fitness tracker during match

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against USA's Tommy Paul during their men's singles match
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against USA's Tommy Paul during their men's singles match
AFP-IZHAR KHAN

Carlos Alcaraz was asked to remove his Whoop fitness band by the umpire of his Round of 16 Australian Open match against Tommy Paul on Sunday.

Rival, Jannik Sinner was also asked to remove his Whoop device from his wrist on Sunday, this follows just a few days after Aryna Sabalenka received the same directive at the season's opening Grand Slam.

A Whoop band is a screenless wearable fitness tracker designed primarily for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to monitor their health and performance metrics. It’s a non-invasive, high-tech fitness device that tracks various physiological indicators to help users optimize their workouts, recovery, and overall well-being.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which oversees the men's professional tour but not the Grand Slams, gave its approval for players to use the technology during matches starting in 2024. On the other hand, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has permitted female players to use these devices since 2021. Despite this, wearable health-monitoring devices are still not allowed at Grand Slam events.

After the controversy on Sunday, Tennis Australia confirmed that wearable tracking devices are not allowed at Grand Slam tournaments. “Wearables are currently not permitted at Grand Slams. The Australian Open is involved in ongoing discussions on how this situation could change.”

WHOOP issued a statement of its own, claiming that the wearable technology did not provide players with an unfair competitive edge. The statement said: “WHOOP believes athletes have a fundamental right to understand their own performance and health, including during competition at events like the Australian Open."

“WHOOP is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety, fairness, or competitive risk. Blocking access to personal health data does not protect sport. WHOOP will continue to stand with athletes and our members to defend their right to their data.”

Founder and CEO of Whoop, Will Ahmed, also hit back at the rule tweeting: “Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk. Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids!”

Robert Ilsley
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka hits a return against Canada's Victoria Mboko.

Sabalenka hits quarters as Alcaraz chases history

3m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their men's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2026.

Alcaraz can’t hide a giggle when called ‘Carlos Nadal’

2m read
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka

Multiple subplots ready to play out at Australian Open

3m read
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz gestures during a practice session in Melbourne on January 15, 2026, ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament starting on January 18.

Why Federer compares Carlos Alcaraz to Rory McIlroy

2m read