Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz forced to remove Whoop device

World no 1 asked to remove fitness tracker during match
Carlos Alcaraz was asked to remove his Whoop fitness band by the umpire of his Round of 16 Australian Open match against Tommy Paul on Sunday.
Rival, Jannik Sinner was also asked to remove his Whoop device from his wrist on Sunday, this follows just a few days after Aryna Sabalenka received the same directive at the season's opening Grand Slam.
A Whoop band is a screenless wearable fitness tracker designed primarily for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to monitor their health and performance metrics. It’s a non-invasive, high-tech fitness device that tracks various physiological indicators to help users optimize their workouts, recovery, and overall well-being.
The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which oversees the men's professional tour but not the Grand Slams, gave its approval for players to use the technology during matches starting in 2024. On the other hand, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has permitted female players to use these devices since 2021. Despite this, wearable health-monitoring devices are still not allowed at Grand Slam events.
After the controversy on Sunday, Tennis Australia confirmed that wearable tracking devices are not allowed at Grand Slam tournaments. “Wearables are currently not permitted at Grand Slams. The Australian Open is involved in ongoing discussions on how this situation could change.”
WHOOP issued a statement of its own, claiming that the wearable technology did not provide players with an unfair competitive edge. The statement said: “WHOOP believes athletes have a fundamental right to understand their own performance and health, including during competition at events like the Australian Open."
“WHOOP is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety, fairness, or competitive risk. Blocking access to personal health data does not protect sport. WHOOP will continue to stand with athletes and our members to defend their right to their data.”
Founder and CEO of Whoop, Will Ahmed, also hit back at the rule tweeting: “Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk. Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids!”
