Alcaraz says ‘job finished’ after winning career Grand Slam

Watching from the stands was the man whose record Alcaraz broke by winning the Australian Open, his legendary countryman Rafael Nadal, who was two years older when he did the same.

He also joked with Nadal in the stands, saying: "There are too many Spanish legends. I feel like I was one against two tonight. It's not fair."

"I must be very honest and say that I didn't think I would be standing in the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again so I owe you the gratitude of pushing me forward in the last couple weeks," Djokovic said, speaking to the fans in the stadium.

Djokovic, striving to become the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy, last won one at the US Open in 2023. Since then Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have shared the spoils.

It was the first defeat for Djokovic in a Melbourne final, having won all 10 previously, leaving him still searching for a landmark 25th major to better Australia's Margaret Court, who was also watching on centre court.

"You were talking about how I'm doing the things I am, but what you're doing is really inspiring, not only for tennis players but athletes around the world."

"So I just want to say thank you very much for pushing me in the tough moments during the matches."

