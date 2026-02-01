Alcaraz says ‘job finished’ after winning career Grand Slam

Spaniard wins first Australian Open title beating Djokovic
"Job finished. Four out of four complete."
That was the message newly-crowned Australian Open champion Carlos Alcaraz wrote on a TV camera lens following his imperious 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 win over Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Sunday that made him the youngest player to achieve a career Grand Slam.
It was a quest the 22-year-old Spaniard had been desperately seeking to fulfil, almost as much as the 38-year-old Serb’s search for his 25th Grand Slam title.
Watching from the stands was the man whose record Alcaraz broke by winning the Australian Open, his legendary countryman Rafael Nadal, who was two years older when he did the same.
A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl.
"It's an honour to be here in Melbourne every year," Alcaraz said.
"So I just want to say thank you very much for pushing me in the tough moments during the matches."
He also paid tribute to Djokovic who will rise to No 3 in the rankings.
"You were talking about how I'm doing the things I am, but what you're doing is really inspiring, not only for tennis players but athletes around the world."
It was the first defeat for Djokovic in a Melbourne final, having won all 10 previously, leaving him still searching for a landmark 25th major to better Australia's Margaret Court, who was also watching on centre court.
Djokovic, striving to become the oldest man to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy, last won one at the US Open in 2023. Since then Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have shared the spoils.
"I must be very honest and say that I didn't think I would be standing in the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again so I owe you the gratitude of pushing me forward in the last couple weeks," Djokovic said, speaking to the fans in the stadium.
He went on to hint this could be his last time at Melbourne Park.
"God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months, so it has been a great ride."
He also joked with Nadal in the stands, saying: "There are too many Spanish legends. I feel like I was one against two tonight. It's not fair."
For Djokovic, who had stunned Sinner in a marathon semi-final on Friday, beating the top two players in three days proved a bridge too far in the end.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox