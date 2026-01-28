GOLD/FOREX
Australian Open: Are the stars aligning for Djokovic after yet another walkover?

Serb lucky again as Musetti retires after being two sets up in quarter-finals

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti retired injured during their men’s singles quarter-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2026.
AFP-IZHAR KHAN

Call it luck, providence or stars aligning, but Novak Djokovic will be saying his prayers and thanking the tennis Gods for keeping him alive at the Australian Open.

Staring down the barrel and a potential exit in the quarter-finals on Wednesday when trailing Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 3-6, 3-1, the 38-year-old, who also had a walkover in the last 16 when Jakub Mensik pulled out without a ball being hit, couldn’t believe his luck when the Italian was forced to throw in the towel due to injury.

The fifth-seeded Musetti was well on top when he needed treatment on his upper right leg, and with his movement badly impeded, walked to the net to commiserating words from his fourth-seeded opponent.

"I feel really sorry for him, he was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight," said Djokovic, who had been uncharacteristically error strewn and was facing a certain defeat.

"It has happened to me a few times. He was in full control.

"So unfortunate, I don't know what else to say.

"He should have been the winner today no doubt. I am extremely lucky to get through this one today."

Djokovic, who needed treatment during the match for a blister, added: "I am going to double my prayers and gratitude tonight to God for giving me this opportunity again."

The 10-time Australian Open champion has seen it from the other side – none more dramatic than last year when he had to quit the Australian Open semi-finals with a torn leg muscle. He was booed off the court when he retired immediately after dropping the first set against Alexander Zverev.

The Serb has been trying to move past Margaret Court and clinch the landmark 25 since his last major title at the US Open in 2023. It has proved increasingly difficult with the emergence of Jannik Sinner and world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
