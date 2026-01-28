The Serb has been trying to move past Margaret Court and clinch the landmark 25 since his last major title at the US Open in 2023. It has proved increasingly difficult with the emergence of Jannik Sinner and world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

The 10-time Australian Open champion has seen it from the other side – none more dramatic than last year when he had to quit the Australian Open semi-finals with a torn leg muscle. He was booed off the court when he retired immediately after dropping the first set against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic, who needed treatment during the match for a blister, added: "I am going to double my prayers and gratitude tonight to God for giving me this opportunity again."

"I feel really sorry for him, he was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight," said Djokovic, who had been uncharacteristically error strewn and was facing a certain defeat.

The fifth-seeded Musetti was well on top when he needed treatment on his upper right leg, and with his movement badly impeded, walked to the net to commiserating words from his fourth-seeded opponent.

Staring down the barrel and a potential exit in the quarter-finals on Wednesday when trailing Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 3-6, 3-1, the 38-year-old, who also had a walkover in the last 16 when Jakub Mensik pulled out without a ball being hit, couldn’t believe his luck when the Italian was forced to throw in the towel due to injury.

