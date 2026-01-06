Nick Kyrgios calls on tennis world to appreciate Novak Djokovic’s legacy

"My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia."

"It's personally very disappointing to me, as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning as it truly felt like playing at home.

The lion-hearted competitor was planning to use the Adelaide International from January 12 as a springboard to the opening Grand Slam a week later where he is targeting an 11th title and elusive 25th major crown. Instead, the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist will go to Melbourne Park not having played competitively for over two months. The world No 4’s last tour match was in the Athens final in early November when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti.

Dubai: At 38 years old, Novak Djokovic understands that his body will not go where his mind wants to take him. A record 25 th Grand Slam currently looks out of reach for the Serb given that he has had to pull out of his only preparatory event ahead of the Australian Open, in Adelaide next week, saying he is "not quite physically ready".

"I feel like there's been a void in the sport ever since (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal left ... and obviously when Novak goes, that era is completely gone. I want him to stay for as long as possible."

"But I think we should just cherish the fact that someone that old in our sport is still at the top of it and still gives everything to it.

"There's obviously something there that he wants to achieve, whether it's another Grand Slam or something else," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Kyrgios, who lost yesterday in the first round of the Brisbane International following his ‘Battle of the Sexes’ win over Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai, urged everyone involved in tennis to appreciate the Serbian great while he was still playing.

He made the semis at all four majors in 2025 but failed to go further, with his last Grand Slam title coming at the US Open in 2023.

Djokovic indicated last year that he wanted to stay in the sport until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics so he could defend the gold medal he won in Paris.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.