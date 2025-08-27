GOLD/FOREX
Part of me left with them, Djokovic says on Federer, Nadal and Murray retirement

Serb star eyes a record 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand against Learner Tien of the United States during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Dubai: Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic remains the only active member of the legendary "Big Four," which also included Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray. At 38, Djokovic continues to chase history, advancing to the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets win over American teenager Learner Tien, as he eyes a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Djokovic reflected on the changing landscape of men’s tennis. “When Federer, Nadal, and Murray — my greatest rivals — retired in the last couple of years, I felt like a part of me left with them,” he admitted. “I thought it would be easy to shift my focus to new competitors, but it hasn’t been. I’ve seen the same faces across the net for nearly two decades, and now they’re gone. Of course, it’s the natural evolution of the sport, and new generations are coming in to take over, but it’s still something I’ve never experienced before. I’m just trying to embrace this journey.”

Roger Federer was the first to retire, bidding an emotional farewell in 2022. Nadal and Murray followed in 2024, each leaving behind a remarkable legacy. Nadal and Federer remain second and third in the all-time list of men’s Grand Slam titles with 22 and 20, respectively, while Murray reached nine Grand Slam finals, winning three.

Djokovic, who holds the record for most weeks at world No 1 with 428, hasn’t won a major in two years, in part due to the rise of young stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Still, Djokovic sees value in his new role on tour. “I’ve told today’s top players — the younger generation who will carry tennis forward for the next decade — that I’m here if they ever want to learn from my experience,” he said. “Even though we’re competing against each other, I still feel it’s my responsibility—and my joy—to pass on what I’ve learned. That gives me a great sense of fulfillment.”

