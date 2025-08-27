World No 2 Iga Swiatek celebrates win and talks on engagement at US Open

News of Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce broke just as Swiatek was wrapping up her match. By the time she arrived for her post-match press conference, reporters were more interested in the pop icon than in her forehand winners.

The crossover between tennis and pop culture is nothing new at the US Open, where celebrity sightings are as much a tradition as marathon matches. But Swiatek’s blend of dominance on court and Swiftie enthusiasm has given this year’s tournament an added layer of cultural buzz.

While other stars such as Coco Gauff and Serena Williams have nodded to Swift in the past, none have woven fandom so openly into their public persona. For Swiatek, it makes her both relatable and marketable — a champion who speaks the language of her generation.

Swiatek now faces the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens in the second round as she chases a second US Open crown. Another title would enhance her growing legacy — and, who knows, maybe bring another message from her favourite pop star.

