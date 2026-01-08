Saudi Arabia halts poultry and egg imports from France and Poland over bird flu outbreaks

France and Poland have been grappling with significant outbreaks of avian influenza
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry and table eggs from France and Poland following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza and Newcastle disease in parts of both countries.
The decision was announced by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, which said the measure was taken in response to an urgent advisory issued by the World Organisation for Animal Health after the detection of the diseases in several provinces. The move is intended to safeguard public health and prevent the spread of animal diseases into the Kingdom.
The ban applies to poultry and table eggs originating from the affected countries but excludes products that have undergone heat treatment proven to eliminate the avian influenza virus in France and the Newcastle disease virus in Poland. The authority said such products must meet approved health requirements and standards.
Importers are also required to provide an official health certificate issued by accredited authorities in France or Poland confirming that the products are free of the relevant viruses or that the pathogens have been fully eradicated through approved processing methods.
France and Poland have been grappling with significant outbreaks of avian influenza and Newcastle disease among poultry and wild bird populations, prompting large-scale culling operations and strict containment measures. As of January 2026, health authorities in both countries continue to report active and ongoing outbreaks.
