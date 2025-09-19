Urgent recall in Saudi Arabia: contaminated chicken frankfurters pulled from shelves

SFDA orders immediate withdrawal of Al Tarouti product after bacteria found in batch
Dubai: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has issued an urgent warning over a contaminated food product, ordering its immediate recall from markets nationwide.
The authority said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria in Al Tarouti brand chicken frankfurters, packed in 12-piece containers with expiry date May 4, 2026, batch number L2216.ZCN.F. The bacteria can pose serious health risks to consumers.
The SFDA urged the public to stop consuming the product and dispose of it immediately. Officials confirmed that the affected batch has been withdrawn, the production line shut down, and legal action initiated against the manufacturer.
Violations of Saudi food safety laws can result in fines of up to SR10 million, prison terms of up to 10 years, or both. The authority stressed it will not tolerate breaches affecting public health and called on consumers to report violations via its 19999 hotline.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox