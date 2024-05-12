Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, in coordination with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, has issued a nationwide recall of BON TUM mayonnaise following food poisoning incidents linked to the product.
The contamination was identified as the bacterium "Clostridium botulinum" in mayonnaise used at Hamburgini restaurant in Riyadh and was subsequently found in the brand's products at a manufacturing facility.
As a preventive measure, the ministry has ceased the distribution of the implicated mayonnaise and halted production at the affected facility.
Comprehensive steps are being taken to recall all product batches across various production lines and expiry dates.
Authorities have directed all customers, including restaurants and other food establishments, to dispose of any stock of the contaminated mayonnaise they have on hand.
Ongoing monitoring and investigative efforts are underway across the Kingdom to ensure the safety of all food products.
The Ministry urged the public to stay informed through official channels and to disregard any rumors or unofficial reports regarding the situation.
In response to the recall, McDonald's KSA has issued a statement assuring its customers that it has never used BON TUM mayonnaise in any of its food preparations. "We assure everyone that at McDonald's KSA we have never used BON TUM mayonnaise at all, and we are not associated with the unfortunate poisonings that began to appear at the end of April," the company stated. McDonald's also confirmed that no cases of poisoning have been reported in any of its restaurants, and all its branches have remained open during this period.