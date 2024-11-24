Cairo: A Saudi man has transformed his house into the north west of the kingdom into an open museum featuring heritage items some of which date back to 100 years.

The museum is set up by Issa Al Enazi in the heart of his home village of Al Kateb in the Tyma governorate.

His acquisitions, some personal, reflect the life of the ancestors. They include grinding stones he collected from different regions where their colours differ according to the landscape, and the howdah that was used to decorate camels in the past during travel.

Al Enazi also keeps a collection of copper cups and decorative tools used by desert dwellers to beautify their camels on special occasions.

Some of the items housed in the museum carry special significance for Al Enazi because they belonged to his father, who lived for nearly 110 years. Al Enazi told the Saudi news portal Sabq that he has treasured his father's pieces because they carry the "scent of his memories and the warmth of his presence".

On glancing at them, he added, they revive part of his life that has inspired him to be attached to heritage and his roots. Al Enazi's passion is not limited to heritage, though. Driven by interest in agriculture, the site is surrounded by pomegranate and lemon trees that he has cultivated, transforming the place into scenery full of life, the report said.