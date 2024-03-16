1 of 11
Located in Dhagareer Village of Samtah Governorate in the Jazan region, the Alaliyah Museum plays a significant role in preserving human and cultural heritage.
Image Credit: SPA
The museum enriches the knowledge of current generations and helps researchers and history enthusiasts through its collection of archaeological artifacts.
Image Credit: SPA
The museum's collection extends beyond archaeological artifacts. It also includes antique women's jewelry, a diverse array of daggers, swords, and other old weapons, as well as a variety of coins.
Image Credit: SPA
The museum's collection also includes a notable artifact called 'Al-Qa'idah,' a traditional sofa cherished by the people of Jazan region. Over 160 years old, it retains its original legs, crafted from jujube wood.
Image Credit: SPA
Alongside 'Al-Qa'idah,' the museum displays numerous heritage pieces that encapsulate the essence of traditional life in the Jazan region.
Image Credit: SPA
Jazan resident Mohammed bin Mohsen Al Dhagareeri (pictured above) has gathered these artifacts over the course of 50 years.
Image Credit: SPA
In 2004, Al Dhagareeri established the Alaliyah Museum, named after the ancient city of Alaliyah, which was constructed on the remnants of the city of Al Khusuf on the southern side of Wadi Khaleb.
Image Credit: SPA
For many years, the people of Jazan region have had a fascination with collecting antiques and archaeological pieces. They would often embark on personal quests, scouring valleys, forests, and heritage sites in search of such pieces, collecting them for preservation.
Image Credit: SPA
Recognising the historical importance of their finds, they established private museums that now serve as cultural centres, providing valuable information to researchers and helping new generations to connect with their country's history.
Image Credit: SPA
Despite vanishing in the late 10th century, the city's ruins served as the foundation for the present-day Village of Dhagareer.
Image Credit: SPA
The Alaliyah Museum stands as a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage and the traditions of the bygone city of Alaliyah.
Image Credit: SPA