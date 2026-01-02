GOLD/FOREX
UAE mosques observe Friday prayers at the new 12.45 pm timing

Unified prayer timings aim to standardise worship and support easier community planning

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Worshippers gather at a mosque in Abu Dhabi for Friday prayers, which were held at 12.45 pm under the new nationwide schedule.
Worshippers gather at a mosque in Abu Dhabi for Friday prayers, which were held at 12.45 pm under the new nationwide schedule.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
1/9
Worshippers at Jumeirah Mosque in Dubai after the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced a unified 12.45pm Friday prayer time across all emirates.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
2/9
Friday prayers across the UAE are set to be observed at a fixed 12.45pm time to standardise worship nationwide.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/9
A unified sermon time aims to ensure congregations attend the full khutbah and receive consistent religious guidance.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/9
Mosques across multiple emirates follow the same Friday prayer schedule under the new national timing system.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
5/9
Worshippers arrive for Friday prayers at a mosque in The Greens, Dubai.
Salamat Hussain/Gulf News
6/9
The timing change aligns with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the ‘Year of the Family’, supporting shared time and balance.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
7/9
Islamic scholars note that holding Friday prayers at 12.45pm falls within the accepted Dhuhr prayer window.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/9
The nationwide Friday prayer schedule reflects broader efforts to simplify daily life through unified national policies.
Salamat Hussain/Gulf News
9/9
Worshippers during Friday prayers at Jumeirah mosque in Dubai.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
