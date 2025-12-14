UAE Friday prayer: New 12.45pm timing to enhance community and family life

New prayer timings come into effect on Jan 2, 2026
Dubai: The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat stressed that the decision to bring forward the Friday sermon and prayer time to 12.45pm, effective from Friday, January 2, 2026, was made based on social considerations, following nearly four years of study.
Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darai, Chairman of the Authority, explained that the change was prompted by a need to harmonise the religious practice of Friday prayer with the evolving rhythms of community and family life in the UAE.
“This decision aligns with the social essence of Friday, the family gathering, community cohesion, and positive interaction with the realities of life in the Emirates,” he said in a recorded interview with Emirati influencer Abdullah bin Dafna.
He clarified that the new timing does not conflict with Islamic law, as Friday prayer can be validly held anytime between noon and afternoon (Asr) prayer.
“Performing Friday prayer at 1.30pm is acceptable and moving it earlier to 12.45pm is equally valid,” Al Darai said. “This decision was not based on a fatwa but rather on enhancing the community experience.”
The shift follows adjustments made to the UAE’s working week in 2022, when Friday became a half-day for many public sector workers.
Dr Al Darai said the new prayer schedule is designed to give families more time to spend together in the early afternoon.
“We aim to reinforce the value of family time and encourage stronger social bonds by enabling more people to return home earlier,” he added.
He also noted that mosque services and sermon content are regularly updated based on public input.
“The pulpit belongs to the people, and our services are shaped by their suggestions and community needs,” he said, adding that the decision also anticipates the Year of the Family, which the UAE will mark in 2026 as a time of unity, growth and deeper familial connection.
However, the decision has sparked discussion among some parents and students. According to Emarat Al Youm, concerns were raised about how the new prayer time could affect school schedules, particularly for children who rely on buses and may not reach mosques in time for Friday prayer. The authority has not yet issued an official response to those concerns.
