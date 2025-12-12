If you’re looking for an easy, feel-good family outing, the Nature and Wonders Festival at Expo City Dubai has that cosy, outdoorsy charm sorted. Terra Gardens turns into a mini adventure zone where kids can get their hands dirty (in the best way) while discovering the UAE’s native plants — think proud Ghaf trees, hardy desert flowers and all the stories they carry. Little ones can poke around interactive stations, plant things, touch things, and generally let their curiosity run wild, while adults pick up a few fun facts about how these plants are shaping the country’s sustainable future. It’s relaxed, educational without feeling like homework, and a lovely way to spend a winter afternoon together.

Get your dancing shoes ready — Pitbull is returning to Dubai with his I’m Back Tour. From Give Me Everything to Timber, Fireball to Don’t Stop the Party, he’s bringing a non-stop hit parade that’ll have you singing louder than your GPS ever intended. Joining the fun is Lil Jon, adding his trademark hype and booming beats to the mix — basically, if the party had a theme song, this would be it. Expect lights, energy, and enough adrenaline to make your weekend feel like a shot of pure espresso. Warning: leaving early is not an option.

The wait is over — Japan Culture Con (JCC) Season Two is back at Burj Park, ready to whisk you straight to the heart of Japan. This year, it’s bigger, bolder, and packed with experiences you won’t find anywhere else. Foodies, prepare for a culinary odyssey: slurp rich ramen, savour sizzling takoyaki, and dive into mouthwatering beef dishes that will leave your taste buds dancing. On the main stage, legendary Taiko drummers, Samurai shows, fashion showcases, singers, and anime voice-over stars bring the rhythm and magic of Japan to life. Get hands-on with Mochi Pounding (Mochitsuki) and watch glutinous rice transform into chewy, sweet treats. And of course, no visit is complete without shopping for unique Japanese souvenirs, anime merch, and traditional crafts to take home. Fun, flavour, and culture await — don’t miss it!

If your idea of self-care involves good coffee and things that smell amazing, STIR has you covered. The neighbourhood favourite is teaming up with artisan brand Studio Kinza for a candle-making workshop that’s basically peak festive coziness. On Friday, December 13, you’ll spend a gentle 90 minutes melting, mixing and pouring your way to your very own premium scented candle — think natural soy wax, lush fragrance oils and packaging so pretty you’ll hesitate to give it away (fair warning: you won’t). The Studio Kinza team keeps things fun and fuss-free, while STIR keeps you fuelled with your pick of coffee or matcha plus a freshly baked pastry. It’s crafty, calming, and just the right amount of wholesome.

Dubai’s biggest food market is diving head-first into winter with a Seafood Festival that’s as fresh as it is fun. The Waterfront Market is turning into a buzzing playground of sizzling flavours, roaming entertainment and family-friendly antics. Expect exclusive deals from beloved seafood spots like Paluto, BOAT, Yahya and Aylla — plus bubble shows, live roaming music and a seafood-themed festive tree that’s delightfully extra. Spend Dh200 and you’ll walk away with a cooler bag (and the chance to win up to Dh5,000 in fresh produce), while little foodies can explore the market with their own Foodie Passport and mini trolleys. With over 260 varieties of seafood and the chance to pick your catch and have it cooked on the spot, this is winter feasting done right: fresh, festive and seriously flavour-packed.

This weekend, Joe & the Juice is bringing its seriously good juices to Kite Beach with a playful two-day pop-up in partnership with Deliveroo. From 9am to 6pm, you can enjoy ultimate beach vibes — kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, a surfboard balance challenge, and even a quirky round of Mölkky for a bit of friendly competition. The colourful pink-and-teal setup isn’t just for show either, with giveaways and Joe merch up for grabs to keep the energy high. Spots for kayaking and SUP on the 14th are limited, so register early via the links on Deliveroo and Joe & the Juice Instagram pages. Top it off with your favourite Power Shake or Hell of a Nerve juice and you’ve got a weekend that’s equal parts chill, sporty and delicious.

Sole DXB is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more vibrant than ever. This weekend, Dubai Design District transforms into a three-day playground celebrating everything from music and fashion to art, sports, workshops, and delicious street eats. Friday sets the vibe with electronic and house beats from Kaytranada, DJ Brooklyn, and a stacked Green Room lineup. Saturday brings global grooves and hip-hop energy with Lil Yachty, Tyla, and Tinariwen, while Sunday winds down with soulful sounds from Miguel, Naika, and a special appearance by Loyle Carner. Beyond the music, there are art installations to explore, exclusive streetwear drops, and immersive experiences at Vinyl Souq and House of Yanos. Whether you’re there to dance, shop, or simply soak up the creative energy, Sole DXB is where Dubai’s culture comes alive.

City Walk is turning up the cheer this weekend with a line-up that feels like a warm hug. Start your Friday with the Intercontinental Band lighting up the main stage across three lively sets — ideal for easing into that chill mood. On Saturday, Olwyn and Band bring their smooth, soulful charm to the indoor Courtyard, creating the kind of cosy atmosphere you’ll want to linger in. Then comes the big burst of energy: Quick Style hitting the stage at 8.30pm with a performance that’ll have the whole destination buzzing. Add in roaming musicians, surprise dance moments, and plenty of twinkling décor and you’ve got a place practically designed for holiday wandering.

