Dubai Sole DXB Festival 2025: Your ultimate guide to artists, tickets and foodie feasts

At the heart of the elevated dining space, The Maine will wow with festival-exclusive tuna and salmon bowls, plus its iconic fried chicken and caviar special. Varak dazzles with single-serve Middle Eastern dessert cakes reimagined through modern techniques. Eleven Green’s award-winning Bull Burger is back, alongside its signature smashed patties and house sauces. Mama Fri takes a Mitsu-inspired approach, offering Asian comfort dishes at three playful stations—wok, fry, and steam.