Dubai Sole DXB Festival 2025: Your ultimate guide to artists, tickets and foodie feasts

You will be served a feast of live music, interactions and delicious food
Get ready, Dubai – Sole DXB is back, and it’s turning the city into a three-day playground of sound, style, and flavour. From Friday, December 12 to Sunday, December 14, Dubai Design District (d3) will host the festival’s 13th edition, serving up a feast of live music, brand exclusives, interactive talks, tournaments, and an upgraded culinary lineup that will have foodies buzzing.
With three GRAMMY Award-winning artists headlining, the festival promises beats, grooves, and performances that will keep you moving from dusk till night.
Here's the lowdown
Friday, December 12 – Opening night
Kaytranada (GRAND opening with electronic, hip hop & R&B)
Gilles Peterson (legendary jazz DJ)
Tinariwen (Malian music collective)
Raftaar (Indian rapper)
KR$NA (Indian rapper)
Saturday, December 13 – party mode
Tyla (South African pop, “Water” sensation)
Lil Yachty (American rapper)
Zeyne (Palestinian-Jordanian pop star)
Tommy WÁ (singer-songwriter)
Shabjdeed (Palestinian rapper)
Al Nather (Palestinian rapper)
Jordss (English DJ)
Sunday, December 14 – Grand Finale
Miguel (modern R&B icon)
Loyle Carner (English hip-hop star)
Naïka (French-Haitian soul star)
Pa Salieu (British-Gambian rapper)
Venna (British jazz saxophonist)
Tickets: From Dh599, general admission available via Dubai PlatinumList—but act fast, second wave sold out!
When: Friday Dec 12 – Sun Dec 14,
Where: Dubai Design District. Don’t miss the music, fashion, art, sport, and foodie fun rolled into one epic weekend.
Moreover, Sole DXB 2025 isn’t just about beats and street style, it’s bringing a whole new flavor to the festival scene. Here's what's happening
At the heart of the elevated dining space, The Maine will wow with festival-exclusive tuna and salmon bowls, plus its iconic fried chicken and caviar special. Varak dazzles with single-serve Middle Eastern dessert cakes reimagined through modern techniques. Eleven Green’s award-winning Bull Burger is back, alongside its signature smashed patties and house sauces. Mama Fri takes a Mitsu-inspired approach, offering Asian comfort dishes at three playful stations—wok, fry, and steam.
Neighbourhood kitchens shine this year. Mihbash brings Emirati street food vibes, Soil serves plant-forward bowls, Mirzam crafts bean-to-bar chocolate, Pop Culture cools with natural ice pops, Club Ocha refreshes with Thai iced teas, and MyGovindas delivers vegetarian Sattvic cuisine. Authentic, surprising, and ready to be discovered across the weekend.
Festival favourites return: Shake Shack hosts its Ball For All basketball activation, Al Mallah serves shawarma, Bigface fuels coffee lovers, Noon experiments with quirky ice cream flavours like 98 Petrol and Colgate, Bonbird fries up its signature chicken, One Life introduces a house-made doner, and PDL keeps it fresh with salads and bowls.
For the first time in the region, elevated dining, independent kitchens, and everyday favourites collide in one epic festival playground. With Visit Dubai and Dubai Design District (d3) on board, Sole DXB 2025 guarantees a full-on sensory experience, blending music, fashion, art, sport—and, of course, food that hits every craving.
