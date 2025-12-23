In this version of the North Pole, ground handlers are dnata elves: carefully stacking presents onto a gigantic sleigh hitched to the aircraft, before the Sleigh380 powers down the runway and disappears into the winter sky on global delivery duty.​

Either way, totally worth it. The airline’s audience on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms is loving the action. @100.pixels wrote, "I would like to book the Business class seat on the Sleigh, please. Merry Christmas."

Every frame has been handcrafted with longtime collaborator @100.pixels, the digital artist behind several of the airline’s earlier viral A380 moments, turning the spot into a quiet flex about craft at a time when many brands are relying more on prompts than painstaking pixels.

As airports across the UAE brace for their annual Christmas rush, the red-nosed A380 serves as a reminder that even in a highly technical industry, there is still room for humour — especially during the holidays.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.