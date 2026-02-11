Despite more flights, aircraft were fuller, with an average of 214 passengers per movement. The yearly load factor stood at 77.6 per cent. The world’s busiest hub has raised its 2026 forecast to 99.5 million passengers, just 500,000 shy of the much-coveted 100 million mark.

“Airports are often defined by moments of intensity, but long-term performance is defined by how well those moments are sustained. In 2025, DXB showed that record traffic is no longer an exception, but part of its operating reality,” said Griffiths.

