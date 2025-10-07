GOLD/FOREX
Ask Gulf News: Can visitors use Smart Gates at Dubai International Airport (DXB)?

Save time at passport control by checking your eligibility online before landing at DXB

Zainab Husain
Passengers using smart gates at Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal - 3.
Dubai: If you’re visiting Dubai, you might be able to skip long immigration queues by using the Smart Gates at Dubai International Airport (DXB). These automated gates allow travellers to clear passport control in seconds but only if you’re registered.

To check your eligibility, visit the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai website - gdrfad.gov.ae. Scroll to Inquiry for Smart Gate Registration’ and click ‘Start Service’. Then, enter your details using one of the following:

  • File number (found on your visa sticker or e-visa)

  • Emirates ID or Unified Number

  • Passport number and nationality

Add your date of birth, select your gender, complete the captcha, and click Submit. Within seconds, you’ll see a message confirming if you’re registered - it will say ‘Record is registered. You can use Smart Gates.’

According to GDRFA, travellers who are 1.2 metres or taller and fall into one of these categories can use Smart Gates:

  • UAE and GCC citizens

  • UAE residents

  • Visa-on-arrival and Schengen Union guests

  • Pre-issued visa holders

If you’re eligible, you can breeze through immigration, no stamping, no waiting, just scan your face or passport and go.

Got a question about life in the UAE? Ask Gulf News.

Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.

No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.

