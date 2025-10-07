Save time at passport control by checking your eligibility online before landing at DXB
Dubai: If you’re visiting Dubai, you might be able to skip long immigration queues by using the Smart Gates at Dubai International Airport (DXB). These automated gates allow travellers to clear passport control in seconds but only if you’re registered.
To check your eligibility, visit the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai website - gdrfad.gov.ae. Scroll to ‘Inquiry for Smart Gate Registration’ and click ‘Start Service’. Then, enter your details using one of the following:
File number (found on your visa sticker or e-visa)
Emirates ID or Unified Number
Passport number and nationality
Add your date of birth, select your gender, complete the captcha, and click Submit. Within seconds, you’ll see a message confirming if you’re registered - it will say ‘Record is registered. You can use Smart Gates.’
According to GDRFA, travellers who are 1.2 metres or taller and fall into one of these categories can use Smart Gates:
UAE and GCC citizens
UAE residents
Visa-on-arrival and Schengen Union guests
Pre-issued visa holders
If you’re eligible, you can breeze through immigration, no stamping, no waiting, just scan your face or passport and go.
