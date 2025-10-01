ICP’s new rules expand flexibility in the visa system for families facing loss or divorce
Dubai: The UAE recently announced significant updates to its visit visa system, along with changes to conditions and durations for several existing visas. Among the many updates is the introduction of a humanitarian residence permit for one year, designed for foreigners whose countries are suffering from wars, disasters, or disturbances. The decision also includes a residence permit extension for foreign widows and divorcees.
On Monday, September 29, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) confirmed the changes. The update introduces four new purposes for visit visas, while also revising durations, conditions, and regulations for existing visas.
According to ICP, the move supports the UAE’s strategy of opening up to the world and attracting talented individuals, experts, and entrepreneurs, particularly in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, entertainment, and tourism.
Under the new decision, the humanitarian cases clause outlines conditions for granting residence to a foreign widow or divorcee in the UAE without a sponsor.
The regulation allows the wife of a citizen to be granted residence in cases of death or divorce. A residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee without children will be issued within six months from the date of death or divorce.
For foreigners, the decision permits the issuance of residency to a widow or divorced woman who is the custodian of her children within six months from the date of death or divorce. This is subject to the conditions that the widow or divorced woman is inside the country, that the husband was the sponsor at the time of death or divorce and that she is the custodian if she wishes to grant residency to her children and act as their guarantor.
In cases where there is a custody dispute, the matter will be decided by the competent committee. In all situations, conditions of financial solvency and suitable housing must be met. The permit may also be extended for a similar period if valid reasons are provided.
Firose Khan, managing director of Arabian Business Centre (an Amer Centre in Dubai), welcomed the changes.
“I think this is a great move by the UAE government because these events are stressful and whether they are a widow or a divorcee, the extended period allows them to settle any matters related to their children, loans, or other unsettled issues before leaving the country. In the meantime, they might also try to find a new job to support themselves and settle here,” he said.
These changes are part of a broader overhaul of the UAE’s visa system in recent years, aimed at making residency options more flexible and inclusive. These new initiatives are designed to provide stability for individuals and families. The new provisions for humanitarian cases highlight a growing focus on ensuring vulnerable groups, including widows and divorcees, are given time and support to manage their circumstances.
