Eligibility criteria and documents for income, savings, or property-based applications
Dubai: Dubai has become an increasingly popular choice for retirees due to its stability, security, and high standard of living. Expatriates aged 55 and above can apply for a five-year renewable retirement visa, which allows them to live in the city long-term while enjoying its lifestyle and amenities.
Applications must be submitted through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). Before applying, retirees need to meet specific eligibility criteria and prepare the required documentation, depending on whether they are applying based on income, savings, property, or a combination of these.
To qualify for the retirement visa, applicants must:
Be 55 years or older.
Meet one of the following financial criteria:
Option 1 – Sustainable income
At least Dh180,000 (approx. US$49,000) per year, or Dh15,000 (approx. US$4,100) per month.
Option 2 – Savings
Dh1 million (approx. US$275,000) in a 3-year fixed deposit.
Option 3 – Property
Dh1 million (approx. US$275,000) in unmortgaged property, or mortgaged property with payments of at least Dh1 million to date.
Option 4 – Combination
A combination of Options 1 and 2, valued for at least Dh1 million in a 3-year fixed deposit and property worth Dh500,000.
Note: Local applicants should ensure all letters are translated into Arabic an international applicants must ensure bank letters are attested.
Proof of income
You must provide documents confirming your chosen financial route, including the beneficiary’s name and the start date. Acceptable documents include:
Letter from your pension provider or equivalent.
Letter from your previous employer confirming ongoing retirement income.
Any other supporting documents showing sustainable income.
Bank statements
Six months of bank statements from a Dubai-based bank, stamped.
The statement should reflect a minimum monthly deposit of Dh15,000 or Dh180,000 yearly from your source of income (pension or retirement fund).
Proof of retirement
End of service letter from your last employer specifying years of service, confirming you are retired.
Alternatively, a letter from social services or an equivalent authority confirming retirement status.
Proof of savings
Bank letter from a UAE-based bank, stamped in Arabic.
Dh1 million must be placed in a 3-year fixed deposit.
The letter should be addressed to GDRFA, confirming the funds are secured.
Title deed
Property must be located in Dubai and valued at a minimum of Dh1 million.
Must be in the applicant’s name (not the spouse), or if owned by a company, the company must be 100% owned by the applicant.
Shared ownership is allowed, but the combined share must be at least Dh1 million.
The property must be fully paid if unmortgaged, or mortgaged with payments of at least Dh1 million.
Off-plan properties are not eligible.
Additional notes:
Multiple properties can be combined to meet the Dh1 million requirement.
Properties with DIFC title deeds are currently not processed by the Dubai Land Department but may be considered by GDRFA. Contact DIFC to manage the application in such cases.
