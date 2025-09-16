GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Visa+Immigration

How to retire in Dubai and apply for a 5-year expatriate Retirement Visa

Eligibility criteria and documents for income, savings, or property-based applications

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Expatriates aged 55 and above can apply for a five-year renewable retirement visa in Dubai.
Expatriates aged 55 and above can apply for a five-year renewable retirement visa in Dubai.
iStockphoto

Dubai: Dubai has become an increasingly popular choice for retirees due to its stability, security, and high standard of living. Expatriates aged 55 and above can apply for a five-year renewable retirement visa, which allows them to live in the city long-term while enjoying its lifestyle and amenities.

Applications must be submitted through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). Before applying, retirees need to meet specific eligibility criteria and prepare the required documentation, depending on whether they are applying based on income, savings, property, or a combination of these.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the retirement visa, applicants must:

  1. Be 55 years or older.

  2. Meet one of the following financial criteria:

Option 1 – Sustainable income

  • At least Dh180,000 (approx. US$49,000) per year, or Dh15,000 (approx. US$4,100) per month.

Option 2 – Savings

  • Dh1 million (approx. US$275,000) in a 3-year fixed deposit.

Option 3 – Property

  • Dh1 million (approx. US$275,000) in unmortgaged property, or mortgaged property with payments of at least Dh1 million to date.

Option 4 – Combination

  • A combination of Options 1 and 2, valued for at least Dh1 million in a 3-year fixed deposit and property worth Dh500,000.

Note: Local applicants should ensure all letters are translated into Arabic an international applicants must ensure bank letters are attested.

Required documents

Option 1 – Income

Proof of income

You must provide documents confirming your chosen financial route, including the beneficiary’s name and the start date. Acceptable documents include:

  • Letter from your pension provider or equivalent.

  • Letter from your previous employer confirming ongoing retirement income.

  • Any other supporting documents showing sustainable income.

Bank statements

  • Six months of bank statements from a Dubai-based bank, stamped.

  • The statement should reflect a minimum monthly deposit of Dh15,000 or Dh180,000 yearly from your source of income (pension or retirement fund).

Option 2 – Savings

Proof of retirement

  • End of service letter from your last employer specifying years of service, confirming you are retired.

  • Alternatively, a letter from social services or an equivalent authority confirming retirement status.

Proof of savings

  • Bank letter from a UAE-based bank, stamped in Arabic.

  • Dh1 million must be placed in a 3-year fixed deposit.

  • The letter should be addressed to GDRFA, confirming the funds are secured.

Option 3 – Property

Title deed

  • Property must be located in Dubai and valued at a minimum of Dh1 million.

  • Must be in the applicant’s name (not the spouse), or if owned by a company, the company must be 100% owned by the applicant.

  • Shared ownership is allowed, but the combined share must be at least Dh1 million.

  • The property must be fully paid if unmortgaged, or mortgaged with payments of at least Dh1 million.

  • Off-plan properties are not eligible.

Additional notes:

  • Multiple properties can be combined to meet the Dh1 million requirement.

  • Properties with DIFC title deeds are currently not processed by the Dubai Land Department but may be considered by GDRFA. Contact DIFC to manage the application in such cases.

Related Topics:
UAE Visas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

RM doesn’t speak in grand, sweeping phrases or poetic antiquity. He talks simply — earnestly — to his fans, whether it’s through Lives, letters, or even at the United Nations.

How BTS's RM taught his fans the language of hope

4m read
Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein's estate.

Democrats release Trump's alleged bday note to Epstein

2m read
France's foreign ministry has issued a statement announcing it had summoned Kushner to appear Monday at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and that his allegations “are unacceptable.”

France summons US envoy over antisemitism letter

2m read
A wave of new projects have been launched or will do so soon in Dubai. First-time home buyers have some of the widest options to choose from.

Why now's the best time for first home buys in Dubai

4m read