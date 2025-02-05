The visa is for leading environmental advocates, award-winning experts and researchers
Dubai: Individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and sustainability can now apply for the UAE’s 10-year Blue Residency visa. First announced in May 2024, the long-term visa aims to attract experts in sustainability and climate change, allowing them to support the UAE’s environmental, economic, and social development.
Applications are available through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) via its official online visa services platform - smartservices.icp.gov.ae.
The Blue Visa is a 10-year residency visa introduced by the UAE government to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and sustainability, both within the country and globally.
The Blue Residency is awarded to key advocates of environmental action, including members of international organisations and companies, members of associations and non-governmental organisations, recipients of prestigious global environmental awards, as well as distinguished activists and researchers in environmental fields.
According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Blue Residency visa is aimed at exceptional individuals in environmental fields, including scientists, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, inventors, and specialists in sustainability, energy, and climate change. Eligible applicants include:
Distinguished members of international organisations focused on the environment, energy, sustainability, and climate change.
Notable members of regional, national, and international associations and institutions related to environmental work.
Financial supporters of environmental initiatives.
Recipients of global, regional, or national awards in environmental sustainability and climate change.
Holders of master's or doctoral degrees in environmental science, energy, sustainability, or climate change.
Researchers specialising in environmental, energy, sustainability, and climate change fields.
The application requirements for the Blue Residency visa vary depending on the applicant's category and credentials, as specified by the ICP. However, all applicants must submit supporting documents that demonstrate their contributions and achievements in sustainability, climate change, and environmental protection.
Mandatory requirements include:
Proof of work and accomplishments in environmental fields.
A valid passport with at least six months of validity.
A recent passport-sized photograph with a white background.
Applications for the Blue Residency visa can be submitted through the ICP's online visa services platform: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/. Follow these steps:
1. Apply for nomination
Before applying for the visa, you must submit a nomination request or be nominated by a competent authority in the UAE.
The nomination request serves as initial approval for the visa application.
The fee for requesting a nomination is Dh350.
2. Submit your visa application
Once your nomination request is approved by the ICP, you can proceed with the visa application.
If you are already a UAE resident, you must update your visa status accordingly.
Provide your full name, contact details, category, and nomination request number.
Enter your identification details, including your File Number or Unified Number.
Submit personal details such as nationality, occupation, date of birth, passport information (passport number, issue date, expiry date, and place of issue), faith, marital status, and residential address.
Upload the required documents and complete the payment for the visa service fee.
You also have the option to apply for the Blue Residency Visa through ICP’s Customer Happiness Centres or authorised typing centres.
If you are outside the UAE and have been nominated for the Blue Visa, you will need to apply for a six-month multiple-entry visa to facilitate the completion of procedures for obtaining Blue Residency. The cost of issuing this entry permit is Dh1,250.
This article was published on February 5, 2025 and has been updated since.
