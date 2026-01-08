UAE begins testing of all Nestle milk products in the country

Move comes as select infant formulas are suspected to be contaminated
After widespread shock at the possibility of contamination of some of Nestle’s infant formula and a swift recall and awareness campaign, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has set out to do a thorough check of all the company’s products.
In an Instagram post, the ministry explained that in conjunction with local authorities, it has collected samples of various Nestlé-branded milk products currently available in UAE markets for analysis to ensure they are free from any harmful ingredients.
UAE – and other Gulf countries – ordered the urgent recall of certain batches of Nestle’s baby formula after suspecting that they had been contaminated by a toxin. Towards this purpose, the ministry published a list of batch numbers for specific Nestlé infant formula products that might be contaminated. See the numbers below:
In a social media post, it said: “To ensure the health and safety of infants, MOCCAE urges all consumers in the UAE who have purchased these products to verify the batch numbers found on the base of the packaging and compare them against the list provided. Should the batch numbers match, consumers are advised not to consume the product and to dispose of it safely.
“The Ministry confirmed it has implemented all necessary precautionary measures in collaboration with Nestlé and local authorities.”
In the meantime, all the batches thought to be affected have been recalled from retail outlets and warehouses across the UAE, and their sale and distribution have been prohibited.
Have a batch that could be contaminated? Follow our guide on how to report it and get your money back.
