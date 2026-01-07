GOLD/FOREX
Qatar and Kuwait warn against contaminated Nestle infant formula

Authorities called for vigilance and quick disposal of the affected food.

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Qatar and Kuwait warn against contaminated Nestle infant formula
Unsplash

Among the authorities that have warned people against the consumption of popular infant formula by Nestle is Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health and Kuwait’s Public Authority for Food and Nutrition.

Sharing the batch numbers and details of the suspected contaminated formula on X, the authorities called for vigilance and quick disposal of the affected food. Batches affected include

  • NAN,

  • ALFAMINO,

  • S-26 GOLD, and

  • S-26 ULTIMA.

These batches are suspected to have Bacillus cereus bacteria, which would result in cereulide toxin.

Exposure to cereulide toxins can lead to symptoms such as nausea, frequent vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The recall comes soon after Nestle global launched a worldwide recall of some products that were thought to be contaminated and could cause food poisoning in infants. Other countries in the Gulf that followed suit include UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Show More

