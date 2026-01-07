Saudi authority warns against Nestle infant formula due to toxin risk

Suspected contamination results in worldwide Nestle recall
Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has issued a warning on social media against the consumption of Nestle’s infant formula, including NAN, ALFAMINO, S-26 GOLD, and S-26 ULTIMA).
There is, it says on X, potential contamination with cereulide toxin produced by Bacillus cereus bacteria. The authority also stresses that this is a voluntary precautionary recall.
Exposure to cereulide toxins can lead to symptoms such as nausea, frequent vomiting, and abdominal pain, it explained on its website. However, the authority confirmed that no reports of illnesses associated with these products have been received in Saudi Arabia to date.
In its warning, the authority called for customers to stop using the batches that were being recalled and asked them to dispose of the products instead. The government body said it has taken the necessary measures and is currently overseeing the withdrawal of these products from the market in direct coordination with the company
The SFDA affirmed its commitment to monitoring food safety and ensuring strict compliance with health regulations.
If you or someone you know find food-related violations in Saudi Arabia, report it via the Unified Call Center (19999) or the "Saudi Vigilance" service.
The recall comes soon after Nestle global launched a worldwide recall of some products that were thought to be contaminated and could cause food poisoning in infants.
