GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi authority warns against Nestle infant formula due to toxin risk

Suspected contamination results in worldwide Nestle recall

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi authority warns against Nestle infant formula due to toxin risk
Unsplash

Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has issued a warning on social media against the consumption of Nestle’s infant formula, including NAN, ALFAMINO, S-26 GOLD, and S-26 ULTIMA).

There is, it says on X, potential contamination with cereulide toxin produced by Bacillus cereus bacteria. The authority also stresses that this is a voluntary precautionary recall.

Exposure to cereulide toxins can lead to symptoms such as nausea, frequent vomiting, and abdominal pain, it explained on its website. However, the authority confirmed that no reports of illnesses associated with these products have been received in Saudi Arabia to date.

In its warning, the authority called for customers to stop using the batches that were being recalled and asked them to dispose of the products instead. The government body said it has taken the necessary measures and is currently overseeing the withdrawal of these products from the market in direct coordination with the company

The SFDA affirmed its commitment to monitoring food safety and ensuring strict compliance with health regulations.

If you or someone you know find food-related violations in Saudi Arabia, report it via  the Unified Call Center (19999) or the "Saudi Vigilance" service.

The recall comes soon after Nestle global launched a worldwide recall of some products that were thought to be contaminated and could cause food poisoning in infants.  

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Qatar, Kuwait warn against contaminated Nestle product

Qatar, Kuwait warn against contaminated Nestle product

Just now1m read
Company officials traced the potential risk to an ingredient supplied to its production lines.

Nestlé recalls baby formula globally over toxin risk

2m read
Kantaria's novel follows two British families holidaying in Oman, an idyllic break that one character desperately needs to succeed

How Dubai author Annabel Kantaria won three-book deals

5m read
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration seal is seen at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

7 deaths, 700 injuries linked to faulty glucose monitor

2m read