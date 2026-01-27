GOLD/FOREX
Health

UAE recalls infant formula batch over potential contamination risk

Authorities said the bacteria can produce cereulide, a toxin that may cause health issues

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The product is intended for infants from birth to six months (For illustrative purposes only.)
The product is intended for infants from birth to six months (For illustrative purposes only.)
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Drug Establishment have announced that a specific batch of Aptamil Advance 1 POF infant formula, produced by Nutricia Middle East, has been cleared from major retail outlets across the country as a precautionary measure, due to concerns that it may contain harmful substances.

The product is intended for infants from birth to six months. The two entities said local regulatory bodies are continuing inspections to ensure the full withdrawal of the affected batch, which carries an expiry date of 8 November 2026, after traces of Bacillus cereus were detected in one of the production inputs.

According to the two authorities, the bacteria may produce cereulide, a toxin that can, in certain cases, cause health complications including food poisoning and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The move follows an earlier announcement by Danone, which recalled selected batches of infant and follow-on formula distributed in the United Kingdom and European Union after identifying a potential risk of cereulide contamination, as reported by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

In coordination with Nutricia Middle East in the UAE, all affected batches available in distributors’ warehouses have been secured, while procedures continue to remove any remaining quantities from the market, in line with approved regulatory frameworks and in cooperation with relevant supervisory authorities. The measures apply to all points of sale, including online retailers.

The Emirates Drug Establishment also issued a precautionary circular instructing the withdrawal of the affected batch, should it be found, from all retail outlets and healthcare facilities across the country, in coordination with local authorities.

Consumers in the UAE who have purchased the product are advised to check the expiry date printed on the base of the package. Products bearing the expiry date 2026.11.08 should not be consumed and should be safely disposed of. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
