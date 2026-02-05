Nestle recalls another batch of baby formula

The news comes at a shocking time across the globe when a series of infant formulas have had to be recalled because of contamination. In the UAE, last week, a batch of Aptamil joined the list. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Emirates Drug Establishment jointly announced the recall on Tuesday over concerns it may contain harmful substances.

"This additional batch has been supplied in Northern Ireland. If you have any of the affected products, stop using them and switch to an alternative formula. If your baby's formula was prescribed, speak to a pharmacist or doctor before changing.

The full recall covers everything from powders and pre-mixed formula for newborns and toddlers. "We want parents and caregivers to know Nestle are updating their recall to include one more batch of infant formula," investigators at the Food Standards Agency said in a statement.

