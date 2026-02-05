Nestle recalls another batch of baby formula

It's suspected to have a heat-resistant toxin
In a shocking turn, Nestle has had to issue another recall order for a batch of its SMA baby formula, reports Sky News. This is because of the suspected presence of a toxin that induces vomiting in children.
This takes the list of recalled batches of SMA up to 60 due to the suspected presence of cereulide, a heat-resistant toxin.
The full recall covers everything from powders and pre-mixed formula for newborns and toddlers. "We want parents and caregivers to know Nestle are updating their recall to include one more batch of infant formula," investigators at the Food Standards Agency said in a statement.
"This additional batch has been supplied in Northern Ireland. If you have any of the affected products, stop using them and switch to an alternative formula. If your baby's formula was prescribed, speak to a pharmacist or doctor before changing.
"If you have already fed the formula to your baby and are concerned, contact your GP or call NHS 111."
Meanwhile, a Nestle spokesperson was quoted as telling SkyNews: "These products were sold to customers in Ireland and may have been made available in Northern Ireland. They have not been distributed to mainland UK.
"This is, again, due to the possible presence of cereulide because of a contaminated ingredient.
"This batch has been reassessed against an updated methodology, and we are recalling it to be consistent with other batches recalled previously.
"All batches have now been assessed against this standard and there will be no need for any further recalls."
The news comes at a shocking time across the globe when a series of infant formulas have had to be recalled because of contamination. In the UAE, last week, a batch of Aptamil joined the list. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Emirates Drug Establishment jointly announced the recall on Tuesday over concerns it may contain harmful substances.
And Nestle too saw a large number of products being recalled in the country.
