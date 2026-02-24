Free Ramadan nights return to Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization with ‘Ramadan Lamma’

Scheduled to run from February 26 to March 1, 2026, the event aims to bring families and community members together in a welcoming Ramadan setting that reflects the spiritual and social values of the season, while reinforcing museums as spaces for learning, reflection and connection.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the museum’s temporary exhibition, “Cultural Landscapes of Al-Andalus,” through guided tours. The exhibition showcases more than 60 artistic and historical pieces, including artefacts displayed in Sharjah for the first time, highlighting the agricultural and cultural heritage of Al-Andalus through narratives that blend nature, history and human creativity.

During Ramadan, the museum will operate in two daily shifts — from 9am to 2pm and from 9pm to 11pm, Saturday to Thursday — while remaining closed on Fridays. All museums under the Authority will also suspend evening hours during the last ten days of Ramadan.

As part of efforts to encourage greater public engagement during Ramadan, SMA confirmed that entry to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization will remain free throughout the Holy Month. The museum houses more than 5,000 artefacts documenting Islamic history, including rare manuscripts, Qur’ans, architectural models of historic mosques, coins, scientific inventions and artworks reflecting the development of arts and sciences across Islamic civilisation.

