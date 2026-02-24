GOLD/FOREX
Free Ramadan nights return to Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization with ‘Ramadan Lamma’

Workshops, storytelling and Andalus heritage experiences await families

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Visitors explore Andalus heritage, storytelling and family workshops.
SMA

Sharjah: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced the launch of the third edition of “Ramadan Lamma” at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, offering visitors a family-friendly cultural experience throughout the Holy Month, with free entry for all.

Scheduled to run from February 26 to March 1, 2026, the event aims to bring families and community members together in a welcoming Ramadan setting that reflects the spiritual and social values of the season, while reinforcing museums as spaces for learning, reflection and connection.

Held under the theme “Gardens and Tales,” this year’s edition highlights SMA’s continued efforts to strengthen community engagement and present museums as dynamic cultural destinations that combine education with entertainment in an accessible format.

The programme features a wide range of cultural, educational and recreational activities designed for visitors of all ages. These include interactive workshops for children and families, cultural games, theatrical performances, competitions, dedicated family seating areas and a food corner, creating an immersive Ramadan atmosphere.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the museum’s temporary exhibition, “Cultural Landscapes of Al-Andalus,” through guided tours. The exhibition showcases more than 60 artistic and historical pieces, including artefacts displayed in Sharjah for the first time, highlighting the agricultural and cultural heritage of Al-Andalus through narratives that blend nature, history and human creativity.

Several entities are supporting this year’s edition. Sharjah Coop will provide prizes for participants, while the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority — through the Sharjah Islamic Botanical Garden — alongside Sharjah Heritage Museum, will deliver specialised workshops.

As part of efforts to encourage greater public engagement during Ramadan, SMA confirmed that entry to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization will remain free throughout the Holy Month. The museum houses more than 5,000 artefacts documenting Islamic history, including rare manuscripts, Qur’ans, architectural models of historic mosques, coins, scientific inventions and artworks reflecting the development of arts and sciences across Islamic civilisation.

During Ramadan, the museum will operate in two daily shifts — from 9am to 2pm and from 9pm to 11pm, Saturday to Thursday — while remaining closed on Fridays. All museums under the Authority will also suspend evening hours during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Building on the success of previous editions, the initiative continues SMA’s long-term vision to enhance the cultural and social role of museums across Sharjah, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to experience Ramadan through culture, heritage and shared community moments.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
