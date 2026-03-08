GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Civil Defence Authority on round-the-clock alert to ensure public safety

Official says integrated system ensures rapid response and uninterrupted vital services

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

Sharjah: Teams from the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority are operating around the clock to ensure public safety and respond to any emergency situations, the authority’s Director General said.

Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, confirmed that all civil defence teams are maintaining full operational readiness as part of a coordinated national system led by the relevant authorities to ensure community safety and the continuity of daily life.

He said the authority has raised operational readiness levels across its field centres and operations rooms, while strengthening rapid response plans to ensure immediate handling of any reports or potential incidents according to the highest standards of efficiency and professionalism.

“Human safety remains our top priority in all operational plans and procedures,” Brigadier Al Shamsi said.

Integrated response system

Brigadier Al Shamsi explained that Sharjah’s civil defence system relies on an integrated network of field centres equipped with advanced equipment and specialised vehicles. These centres operate through a sophisticated operations system that enables teams to respond quickly and reach incident locations within minutes.

Civil defence teams currently operate through 14 centres distributed across the emirate, in addition to strategic deployment points in key locations, which helps enhance response speed and efficiency while ensuring uninterrupted vital services to the community.

Enhanced readiness measures

According to Brigadier Al Shamsi, several precautionary measures have been implemented during the current period, including increasing the operational readiness of field personnel and strengthening preventive deployment plans in vital locations across the emirate.

He added that field monitoring has been intensified to ensure that safety and prevention systems in facilities are fully operational. Operations rooms have also been directly linked with field teams through advanced communication systems, allowing incidents to be monitored in real time and enabling quick and accurate decision-making.

“These measures are part of a proactive approach that focuses on prevention and reducing risks before incidents occur,” he said.

Life continues normally

Brigadier Al Shamsi stressed that life in Sharjah is continuing as normal thanks to the integrated national preparedness system and the efficiency of relevant authorities.

Civil defence teams, he said, are continuing their routine duties, including responding to incidents and emergency calls, as well as conducting preventive inspections and community awareness programmes aimed at promoting a stronger culture of safety across society.

He also urged the public to follow safety guidelines and rely on official sources for information to support national efforts and maintain public safety.

Commitment to preparedness

Brigadier Al Shamsi said the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority will continue to operate at the highest levels of readiness, supported by qualified personnel, advanced technologies and well-developed operational plans to ensure rapid response in all situations.

He noted that the current level of preparedness reflects continuous institutional work based on proactive planning, regular training and close coordination with relevant authorities to strengthen the emirate’s preventive system and protect lives and property.

