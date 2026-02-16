Dubai moves to strengthen parachute safety with new Police–DCAA pact

Dubai Police and DCAA sign MoU to boost safety and regulate parachute activities
Dubai: Dubai Police and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to regulate parachute activities across the emirate and further enhance air safety, in line with national strategic priorities and Dubai’s broader public safety framework.
The agreement was signed by Brigadier Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem bin Nawas, Director of Lahbab Police Station, representing Dubai Police, and Ahmad Ali Belqaizi, Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector at DCAA, reflecting both entities’ commitment to stronger institutional cooperation and operational coordination.
The MoU aims to unify efforts in organising parachute activities according to the highest international standards, improve responses to related incidents and reports, and clearly define roles and responsibilities to enhance operational efficiency while ensuring the highest levels of air safety.
Under the agreement, Dubai Police will lead immediate emergency response operations involving parachute accidents, conduct investigations, collect evidence, and register cases in accordance with approved procedures. The force will also coordinate with relevant authorities to deliver joint awareness and educational initiatives in collaboration with DCAA.
Meanwhile, DCAA will oversee the development and continuous updating of regulations governing parachute activities in line with aviation safety requirements. Its responsibilities include monitoring compliance through inspections and regular audits, issuing licences and permits, and implementing specialised awareness and training programmes.
The authority will also support the training of selected police personnel on procedures for investigating parachute-related incidents within designated activity zones across Dubai.