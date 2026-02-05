Dubai Police hosts GCC forum to boost academic and security collaboration

Gulf academies meet to strengthen joint police and military training
Dubai: Dubai Police hosted the GCC Police and Military Academies and Colleges Forum, bringing together senior security officials, academic leaders and specialists from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The forum focused on strengthening academic and professional integration among police and military education institutions in the region, while shaping the future of joint security education. It also aimed to promote unified training standards and establish best practices within a shared educational framework to enhance the capabilities of Gulf security and military forces.
Major General Dr Ahmed Zaal bin Krishan Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Dubai Police, attended the forum and welcomed participants. He stressed the importance of such gatherings in building sustainable strategic partnerships among Gulf academies.
He said the GCC Security Education Forum provides a platform to strengthen academic and security cooperation and develop advanced educational practices that help improve the skills of police and military personnel.
“At Dubai Police, we are committed to promoting quality and excellence in education and training within a comprehensive institutional framework aligned with the vision of our leadership,” Al Muhairi said. “This approach enhances the capabilities of national personnel and prepares them to address future challenges. The participation of leading academic and military figures from across the Gulf reflects a shared commitment to unifying efforts and strengthening educational systems through the exchange of expertise and the adoption of advanced professional standards.”
Al Muhairi also thanked the participating academies and colleges, praising the scientific presentations and strategic insights shared during the forum, which he said reflected a collective ambition to drive development and innovation.
During the event, participants discussed ways to strengthen security education and training systems, unify training concepts, exchange expertise and explore the future of joint security education.
The forum addressed three main themes. The first examined the educational philosophy of the Dubai Police Academy, including the integration of training and discipline, legal and policing applications, and academic quality and accreditation. The second focused on institutional experiences, reviewing education, training and development practices across Gulf police and military academies. The third explored future prospects for academic integration, including curriculum standardisation, student and trainer exchange programmes, Gulf-wide academic accreditation, joint research initiatives and sustaining the forum as a platform for ongoing cooperation.
Participating institutions included the Royal Police Academy in Bahrain, the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences in Oman, and the Saad Al Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences in Kuwait.
The forum also saw wide participation from UAE institutions, including the Police Academy at the Ministry of Interior, Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police Science and Security, Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, Rabdan Academy, Zayed Military University, Zayed II Military College, Sharjah Police Academy and Dubai Police Academy.
