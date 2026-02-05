Dubai Police hosts GCC forum to boost academic and security collaboration

The forum addressed three main themes. The first examined the educational philosophy of the Dubai Police Academy, including the integration of training and discipline, legal and policing applications, and academic quality and accreditation. The second focused on institutional experiences, reviewing education, training and development practices across Gulf police and military academies. The third explored future prospects for academic integration, including curriculum standardisation, student and trainer exchange programmes, Gulf-wide academic accreditation, joint research initiatives and sustaining the forum as a platform for ongoing cooperation.

“At Dubai Police, we are committed to promoting quality and excellence in education and training within a comprehensive institutional framework aligned with the vision of our leadership,” Al Muhairi said. “This approach enhances the capabilities of national personnel and prepares them to address future challenges. The participation of leading academic and military figures from across the Gulf reflects a shared commitment to unifying efforts and strengthening educational systems through the exchange of expertise and the adoption of advanced professional standards.”

The forum focused on strengthening academic and professional integration among police and military education institutions in the region, while shaping the future of joint security education. It also aimed to promote unified training standards and establish best practices within a shared educational framework to enhance the capabilities of Gulf security and military forces.

