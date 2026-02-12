GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Dubai Police break their own Guinness World Record

Dubai Police break world record for second time

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai event brings world-class police teams and family-friendly action to Training City
Dubai event brings world-class police teams and family-friendly action to Training City

Dubai Police has achieved a new Guinness World Record with its flagship event, the UAE SWAT Challenge, making it the second year in a row that the championship has been globally recognised for attracting the largest number of countries in a specialised SWAT competition.

The seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, currently taking place at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, welcomed teams from 48 countries, surpassing last year’s record of 46 nations set during the sixth edition. The participation of two additional countries underscores the event’s growing international appeal and recognition.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, received the official Guinness World Records certificate from Senior Adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy, in the presence of senior officers and leaders of participating tactical teams from across the globe.

Guinness World Records congratulated Dubai Police for setting the new benchmark after meeting all required criteria and official standards established by the organisation.

Over the years, the UAE SWAT Challenge has grown into a premier global platform that goes beyond competition. It offers elite tactical units the chance to exchange expertise, explore advanced operational techniques, and evaluate their readiness for complex, high-pressure scenarios.

Now recognised as one of the largest specialised tactical competitions in the world, the event draws teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Over five consecutive days, participants take on five demanding events: the Assault Challenge on day one, the Hostage Rescue Challenge on day two, the Officer Rescue Challenge on day three, the Tower Challenge on day four, and the Obstacle Challenge on the final day.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kazakhstan “C” secures top honours.

Kazakhstan crowned champions at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

1m read
The Tower Event tests elite tactical units on speed, coordination and endurance

Kazakhstan rules at Tower Event at UAE SWAT Challenge

2m read
Issued by the Security Media Department under the General Department of Community Happiness, the publication continues its annual role as a companion to the UAE SWAT Challenge

Dubai Police spotlight global tactical excellence

1m read
Tactical teams begin training for UAE SWAT challenge

Tactical teams begin training for UAE SWAT challenge

1m read