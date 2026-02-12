Dubai Police break their own Guinness World Record

Dubai Police break world record for second time
Dubai Police has achieved a new Guinness World Record with its flagship event, the UAE SWAT Challenge, making it the second year in a row that the championship has been globally recognised for attracting the largest number of countries in a specialised SWAT competition.
The seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, currently taking place at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, welcomed teams from 48 countries, surpassing last year’s record of 46 nations set during the sixth edition. The participation of two additional countries underscores the event’s growing international appeal and recognition.
His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, received the official Guinness World Records certificate from Senior Adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy, in the presence of senior officers and leaders of participating tactical teams from across the globe.
Guinness World Records congratulated Dubai Police for setting the new benchmark after meeting all required criteria and official standards established by the organisation.
Over the years, the UAE SWAT Challenge has grown into a premier global platform that goes beyond competition. It offers elite tactical units the chance to exchange expertise, explore advanced operational techniques, and evaluate their readiness for complex, high-pressure scenarios.
Now recognised as one of the largest specialised tactical competitions in the world, the event draws teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Over five consecutive days, participants take on five demanding events: the Assault Challenge on day one, the Hostage Rescue Challenge on day two, the Officer Rescue Challenge on day three, the Tower Challenge on day four, and the Obstacle Challenge on the final day.