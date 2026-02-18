Dubai Police extend SWAT Clip contest deadline, Dh10,000 prize up for grabs

Entries from 27 countries compete to capture UAE SWAT Challenge in 60 seconds
Dubai: Dubai Police has extended the submission deadline for the ‘SWAT Clip’ competition to March 1, following strong public interest and growing participation from across the UAE and abroad.
Originally scheduled to close on February 17, the competition will now give participants additional time to submit their video entries, organisers announced.
The organising committee — comprising representatives from the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Dubai Film and TV Commission, Dubai Media Incorporated, and the American University in the Emirates — said the initiative has attracted wide engagement from university and school students, media professionals, creative enthusiasts and people of determination.
Brigadier Ali Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness and General Supervisor of the competition, said the extension responds to strong demand and aims to provide more participants the opportunity to showcase their creativity through professional filming or AI-assisted production techniques.
He praised the broad community response, noting that entries have been received from participants representing 27 countries, reflecting the competition’s success in engaging audiences with the UAE SWAT Challenge — which brought together 109 elite tactical police and special forces teams from 48 countries.
Brig Al Mansoori wished all participants success, highlighting the initiative’s role in strengthening community engagement with major international events hosted in the UAE.
The ‘SWAT Clip’ competition seeks to professionally document the UAE SWAT Challenge in a way that reflects its global stature, while highlighting the human values and professional excellence demonstrated by participating teams. It also aims to reinforce Dubai Police’s reputation as a global leader in specialised policing and produce compelling visual content for media platforms.
Participants are encouraged to capture moments that showcase teamwork, leadership, fair competition, discipline, resilience under pressure, tactical readiness, and the cultural diversity of teams united by a shared mission.
Submitted videos must be between 30 and 60 seconds long, filmed in vertical portrait format, and delivered in MP4 or MOV files. Participants may incorporate artificial intelligence tools or computer-generated graphics, provided all music used is original or properly licensed.
The competition offers cash prizes of Dh10,000 for first place, Dh5,000 for second place, and Dh3,000 for third place.