Dubai Police sweep UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 with double gold win

Teams outshine rivals in high-pressure road accident and trauma simulations
Dubai Police sealed first place in both the road accident and trauma categories at the UAE Rescue Challenge 2026, underscoring its leadership in emergency response readiness and operational excellence.
Organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with the World Rescue Organisation, the challenge was held at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, and brought together 15 specialised rescue teams. Participants tackled realistic simulations replicating complex, real-world emergencies, aimed at benchmarking performance against leading international rescue and rapid-response standards.
The winning teams were honoured by Major General Dr Ahmad Zaal bin Kreshan Almuhairi, acting commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Rashid Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Nabil Abdullah Al Rida, Deputy Director; and Colonel Khalid Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department and Challenge Director.
In the road accident challenge, Dubai Police team B secured first place, followed by Dubai Police team A in second, while the General Directorate of Civil Defence finished third. In the trauma challenge, Dubai Police once again claimed the top spot, with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services taking second place and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence finishing third.
Major General Almuhairi congratulated the winners, noting that the challenge reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening an integrated system of preparedness and rapid response aligned with global best practices. He said the event goes beyond competition, serving as a professional platform for exchanging expertise, enhancing coordination among rescue teams, and improving field performance to ensure faster and more accurate emergency responses.
He also praised participating teams for their professionalism, discipline and strong teamwork, highlighting the high level of readiness demonstrated by rescue units across the UAE. Such specialised challenges, he added, play a key role in promoting a culture of excellence and innovation in both policing and humanitarian operations.
The competition featured two main tracks. The road accident challenge included complex and standard rescue scenarios, with eight teams competing, while the Trauma Challenge saw seven paramedic teams respond to critical injury cases. Participating entities included Dubai Police, Civil Defence, Sharjah Civil Defence, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, National Ambulance, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and the National Guard.
Held alongside the event was an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in rescue operations, including advanced rescue vehicles and patrol units equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. The exhibition also provided a platform for knowledge exchange between government and private sector participants, supporting efforts to further enhance emergency response capabilities in line with international standards.