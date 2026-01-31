GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Global tactical teams begin training ahead of UAE SWAT challenge 2026

International law enforcement units begin intensive training in Dubai

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Global tactical teams begin training ahead of UAE SWAT challenge 2026
Supplied

Tactical teams from around the world have begun intensive training in the UAE as preparations get under way for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, organised by Dubai Police.

Following their arrival in the country, participating teams commenced training at the dedicated tactical training city in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, where customised programmes have been put in place for each team.

The seventh edition of the international championship will take place from February 7 to 11, 2026, bringing together elite law enforcement units to compete in one of the world’s most demanding tactical competitions.

The organising committee confirmed that teams arriving early immediately began preparations, highlighting the high level of commitment and professionalism among participants. Officials noted that many teams had already completed extensive training in their home countries, selecting elite members capable of performing at the highest operational standards.

Teams are currently training for five main challenges of the competition: Hostage Rescue, Assault, Officer Rescue, Tower Challenge and Obstacle Course.

Each challenge is designed to assess speed, accuracy, endurance and teamwork, requiring participants to complete complex tasks within the shortest possible time while maintaining shooting precision, managing multiple weapons, transporting heavy dummies, overcoming advanced obstacles and executing rope descents from elevated structures.

The UAE SWAT challenge continues to serve as a global platform for strengthening tactical readiness, promoting knowledge exchange and showcasing best practices in modern policing.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Asia’s elite tactical teams gear up for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 in Dubai

Asia’s elite tactical teams set for UAE SWAT Challenge

1m read
Kazakhstan returns to UAE SWAT Challenge with 5 teams

Kazakhstan returns to UAE SWAT Challenge with 5 teams

2m read
UAE SWAT Challenge

New countries to make debut at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

1m read
UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 invites public to attend free

UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 invites public to attend free

2m read