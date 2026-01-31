Global tactical teams begin training ahead of UAE SWAT challenge 2026

International law enforcement units begin intensive training in Dubai
Tactical teams from around the world have begun intensive training in the UAE as preparations get under way for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, organised by Dubai Police.
Following their arrival in the country, participating teams commenced training at the dedicated tactical training city in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, where customised programmes have been put in place for each team.
The seventh edition of the international championship will take place from February 7 to 11, 2026, bringing together elite law enforcement units to compete in one of the world’s most demanding tactical competitions.
The organising committee confirmed that teams arriving early immediately began preparations, highlighting the high level of commitment and professionalism among participants. Officials noted that many teams had already completed extensive training in their home countries, selecting elite members capable of performing at the highest operational standards.
Teams are currently training for five main challenges of the competition: Hostage Rescue, Assault, Officer Rescue, Tower Challenge and Obstacle Course.
Each challenge is designed to assess speed, accuracy, endurance and teamwork, requiring participants to complete complex tasks within the shortest possible time while maintaining shooting precision, managing multiple weapons, transporting heavy dummies, overcoming advanced obstacles and executing rope descents from elevated structures.
The UAE SWAT challenge continues to serve as a global platform for strengthening tactical readiness, promoting knowledge exchange and showcasing best practices in modern policing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox