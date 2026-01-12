GOLD/FOREX
Free tickets open for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 via Virgin Megastore

Global tactical police units compete over five days of high-intensity challenges in Dubai

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai event brings world-class police teams and family-friendly action to Training City.
Global elite police teams compete in five days of high-intensity action as families are invited to attend the event free of charge in Dubai, from February 7 to 11.

Families, fans and visitors can now secure free tickets to the  UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, available through  Virgin Megastore, as the emirate prepares for five days of high-octane action and national pride.

Open to all age groups, the event promises a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere, allowing the public to cheer on national teams while enjoying community activities alongside world-class competition. The seventh edition will run from February 7 to 11 at Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, bringing together elite police, rapid intervention and tactical units from across the globe.

Public interest in the challenge continues to grow. Last year, 18,000 people booked free tickets through the platform, up from 12,999 reservations in 2024.

Beyond the grandstands, visitors will get an up-close look at the discipline, teamwork and precision behind specialised police operations. The challenge features five demanding competitions that test physical strength, tactical thinking and professional readiness, with teams vying daily for the highest overall score.

