Registration opens for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

World’s toughest tactical teams invited to compete in Dubai

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai is once again set to become the stage for some of the toughest tactical teams on the planet. Dubai Police has officially opened registration for the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, which will run from 7 to 11 February 2026 at the state-of-the-art Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

Special police units, rapid-intervention squads, and elite tactical teams from across the globe are invited to sign up through the official website www.uaeswatchallenge.com by completing the required details and uploads.

Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Organisation Security Affairs, and Chair of the Organising Committee, said early registration ensures teams can secure their spots and focus on training at peak levels.

“Over the years, this competition has grown into one of the world’s premier tactical events, drawing the very best units from every continent,” he said.

A record-breaking legacy

The UAE SWAT Challenge has rapidly carved out its place on the global stage. The 2024 edition entered the Guinness World Records for hosting the highest number of countries ever represented in a tactical competition—46 nations and 103 teams.

More than a contest

Beyond medals and trophies, the challenge serves a larger mission: to promote the exchange of expertise, highlight the latest global practices in rapid intervention, and test readiness in high-pressure scenarios.

Brigadier Al Ketbi credited the success to the vision and guidance of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, noting that careful planning and flawless organisation have shaped the event into a benchmark of excellence.

The ultimate test

Teams will face five adrenaline-charged events, each pushing their tactical skills, endurance, and teamwork to the limit:

  • Assault

  • Tactical operations

  • Officer rescue

  • High tower

  • Obstacle course

Each day’s performance contributes to the overall standings, making consistency as vital as raw strength and speed.

An open invitation

With registration now live, Dubai Police is calling on specialist units worldwide to step forward.

“This is more than competition,” Brigadier Al Ketbi stressed. “It’s an opportunity for teams to learn from one another, build bonds, and showcase excellence on an international stage.”

