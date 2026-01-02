GOLD/FOREX
Final call for global teams to join UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

The competition will run from February 7 to 11 at Training City in Al Ruwayyah

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai: The organising committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 has issued a final reminder to special police units, rapid-intervention teams and tactical squads worldwide that registration is still open for the seventh edition of the global event.

The competition will run from February 7 to 11, 2026, at Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, offering elite units a platform to test their tactical skills, physical endurance and operational readiness. Teams yet to register are urged to complete the process promptly to allow adequate preparation time.

Registration is available through the official website, www.uaeswatchallenge.com, where participating teams can submit their details and required documentation.

Since its launch in 2019, the UAE SWAT Challenge has expanded into a major international fixture. The latest edition set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of countries participating in a SWAT-specific tournament, with 73 teams from 46 nations taking part.

The 2026 edition will feature five days of high-intensity competition, with teams tackling realistic tactical scenarios across challenges including assault missions, tactical operations, officer rescue, high tower drills and an obstacle course.

Dubai Police has also invited members of the public to attend the event and support the world’s top tactical teams as they compete for top honours in one of the emirate’s most action-packed annual sporting events.

