Panama makes first appearance at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Air and maritime deployment team showcases advanced capabilities
The UAE SWAT Challenge continues to draw elite police and security units from across the globe, reinforcing its status as a premier platform for tactical training, professional exchange and international cooperation.
The 2026 edition marks a milestone for Panama, with the participation of its first air and maritime deployment team from the National Aeronaval Service of Panama (SENASA). Responsible for naval and air operations, SENASA’s debut highlights the expanding range of specialised capabilities on display and reflects the evolving demands of modern tactical policing.
Sergeant Joaquín Ojo, leader of Panama Team 2 from SENASA, said the unit is competing alongside another Panamanian team from the National Police of the Republic of Panama, offering a comprehensive representation of the country’s security forces at the international event.
He explained that the SENASA team brings advanced skills to the challenge, including rapid-response air and maritime operations, underwater missions and high-level physical preparedness for ground confrontations. Participation, he said, provides an opportunity to showcase these capabilities while learning from the tactics and operational experience of teams from around the world.
The competition also allows participating units to exchange insights on modern tools, techniques and procedures, contributing to the development of security operations in Panama and strengthening cooperation among specialised forces internationally.
Meanwhile, the National Police of the Republic of Panama is competing with a specialised team led by Captain Moises Gutierrez. The team aims to enhance its operational readiness and expand professional networks with international counterparts in a competitive, high-standard training environment.