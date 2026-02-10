Panama makes first appearance at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

He explained that the SENASA team brings advanced skills to the challenge, including rapid-response air and maritime operations, underwater missions and high-level physical preparedness for ground confrontations. Participation, he said, provides an opportunity to showcase these capabilities while learning from the tactics and operational experience of teams from around the world.

The 2026 edition marks a milestone for Panama, with the participation of its first air and maritime deployment team from the National Aeronaval Service of Panama (SENASA). Responsible for naval and air operations, SENASA’s debut highlights the expanding range of specialised capabilities on display and reflects the evolving demands of modern tactical policing.

