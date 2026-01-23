Asia’s elite tactical teams set for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

21 countries confirmed for Dubai event testing skills, teamwork and tactical prowess
Weeks ahead of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, elite police tactical units from 21 Asian countries have confirmed their participation, underlining the event’s rising regional and global profile.
The seventh edition of the competition will take place from February 7–11 at Training City, Al Ruwayyah, Dubai. Participating teams include special police units, rapid intervention forces, and tactical squads that have completed registration and confirmed operational readiness.
The organising committee said the strong Asian turnout reflects the challenge’s status as one of the world’s leading platforms for specialised tactical teams, attracting units eager to benchmark their capabilities against international standards in a competitive yet collaborative environment.
Beyond competition, the UAE SWAT Challenge serves as a professional exchange forum, allowing teams to share operational expertise, explore advanced tactical methods, and assess preparedness for high-risk scenarios faced by modern law enforcement agencies.
The competition features five events designed to test:
Tactical decision-making
Physical endurance
Technical proficiency
Teamwork
Teams earn daily points across all challenges, with the highest cumulative scorer crowned champion at the end of the event.
The UAE SWAT Challenge is open to the public, giving spectators a chance to witness world-class tactical performances and support teams throughout the five-day competition.
