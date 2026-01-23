GOLD/FOREX
Asia’s elite tactical teams set for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

21 countries confirmed for Dubai event testing skills, teamwork and tactical prowess

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Asia’s elite tactical teams gear up for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 in Dubai

Weeks ahead of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, elite police tactical units from 21 Asian countries have confirmed their participation, underlining the event’s rising regional and global profile.

The seventh edition of the competition will take place from February 7–11 at Training City, Al Ruwayyah, Dubai. Participating teams include special police units, rapid intervention forces, and tactical squads that have completed registration and confirmed operational readiness.

Benchmarking skills on a global stage

The organising committee said the strong Asian turnout reflects the challenge’s status as one of the world’s leading platforms for specialised tactical teams, attracting units eager to benchmark their capabilities against international standards in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

Knowledge exchange and advanced tactics

Beyond competition, the UAE SWAT Challenge serves as a professional exchange forum, allowing teams to share operational expertise, explore advanced tactical methods, and assess preparedness for high-risk scenarios faced by modern law enforcement agencies.

Five demanding events test teams’ skills

The competition features five events designed to test:

  • Tactical decision-making

  • Physical endurance

  • Technical proficiency

  • Teamwork

Teams earn daily points across all challenges, with the highest cumulative scorer crowned champion at the end of the event.

Open to spectators

The UAE SWAT Challenge is open to the public, giving spectators a chance to witness world-class tactical performances and support teams throughout the five-day competition.

