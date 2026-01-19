GOLD/FOREX
More all-female SWAT teams to debut at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Number of women’s tactical teams doubles to 10 as global participation grows

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Rising female participation in tactical operations
Rising female participation in tactical operations

Women tactical teams are set to play a larger role at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, following a significant increase in female participation announced by the organising committee.

This year records the highest number of women’s teams since the championship launched in 2019, with registrations doubling from five teams last year to 10 confirmed so far. Organisers said registration remains open, with additional international teams expected to join.

Event to showcase elite tactical units worldwide

The championship will take place at Ruwayyah Training City from February 7 to 11, bringing together elite tactical units from across the globe. Participating women’s teams represent countries including the UAE, Thailand, Paraguay, Kazakhstan, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, China, Brazil, and Argentina — highlighting the event’s growing international reach.

Women’s role reflects global confidence

The increased participation reflects rising international confidence in the championship and underscores the expanding role of women in specialised law enforcement operations. Officials noted that female involvement adds value to tactical competitions by providing a professional platform for skills development, operational exchange, and exposure to global best practices in rapid-response and tactical policing.

World-class competition format

Recognised as one of the world’s largest tactical police competitions, the UAE SWAT Challenge continues to strengthen its global standing. The previous edition set a Guinness World Record for attracting the highest number of participating countries in a specialised tactical teams championship, with 46 nations taking part.

The competition features five demanding stages designed to test tactical expertise, physical endurance, accuracy, and teamwork. Teams accumulate points daily, with final rankings determined by overall performance.

Open to the public

The event is open to spectators, allowing the public to witness elite tactical operations and support teams representing countries from across the world.

