From Rwanda to the US, Global elite police forces face off at UAE SWAT Challenge

Teams from 5 continents test endurance, precision and teamwork in Dubai’s flagship contest
From Rwanda to the US, elite SWAT teams descend on Dubai The UAE SWAT Challenge brings together the world’s best tactical police units in a test of endurance, precision and teamwork.
Dubai will once again take centre stage in global tactical policing as elite special forces and SWAT teams from around the world gather for the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, which begins on Saturday, February 6.
Team leaders participating in the event said the challenge has firmly established itself as a premier international platform for elite tactical units, offering realistic, high-pressure scenarios that test physical endurance, mental resilience and operational coordination.
Commanders described the competition as a vital tool for strengthening operational readiness, enhancing teamwork under pressure and simulating real-life policing situations that closely mirror daily field operations. They also praised the event’s continuous development at organisational, operational and administrative levels, noting its growing international reputation.
Lieutenant Colonel George Rumanzi, Commissioner of Operations and Public Order at Rwanda National Police and leader of the Rwandan team, highlighted the steady growth in both the number and calibre of participating teams.
“Increased participation has gone hand in hand with higher performance standards,” he said, noting that teams are consistently surpassing previous results.
Rumanzi, whose team won gold in the Obstacle Challenge in the fifth and sixth editions, said Rwanda is aiming for its strongest performance yet this year, particularly in the obstacle event. He commended the organising committee for the professional progress evident in each edition.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ayman Al Mugharbil, General Supervisor of the two participating teams from the Syrian Arab Republic, said preparations were based on detailed analysis of previous editions to fully understand the technical and physical demands of the challenge.
He said specialised training equipment was developed and a dedicated training field built in Syria to replicate the competition environment. This was supported by an intensive three-month programme focusing on physical fitness, tactical readiness, marksmanship, sniping and complex field scenarios.
Participation, he added, offers valuable exposure to advanced operational methods and tactical technologies used by elite international units, contributing to the development of Syrian special forces.
Syria is participating with a Special Missions Team led by Captain Amr Al Akul and a Qualification and Training Team led by Captain Mohammad Ali Al Assali.
Officer Cristian Fernandez, leader of the Paraguay team, said the UAE SWAT Challenge has become one of the most closely followed tactical competitions worldwide.
“The event’s reputation has reached Paraguay, and we are proud to be participating for the first time,” he said, describing the competition level as extremely high and praising the professionalism and organisation from arrival through to competition preparation.
Officer Joffre Ortega, leader of Ecuador Team 2, said his team underwent six months of preparation to ensure strong performance across all challenges.
“The value of this challenge lies in how closely it simulates real policing conditions,” he said, adding that it demands precision, mental focus and high physical readiness while offering opportunities for professional exchange.
First Lieutenant Yasser Al Zarouni, Manager of the Dubai Police SWAT Team, said the UAE SWAT Challenge has evolved into a global platform for exchanging expertise and building direct engagement between elite international teams.
“The scenarios are diverse and highly realistic, enhancing both physical and mental readiness while reinforcing teamwork,” he said, stressing that the objective goes beyond competition to include knowledge sharing and international cooperation.
Captain Saif Al Badr, leader of the Qatari Special Forces Unit team, said Qatar’s first participation allows teams to closely study the design of training facilities and challenge environments, strengthening readiness for future editions.
Ceausu Alexandru, leader of the Romanian SIAS team, said his team has followed the competition for years through live broadcasts, analysing performance styles and tactical techniques.
“The experience gained here will be used to further develop our training systems and facilities in Romania,” he said, describing the challenge as a benchmark for international tactical standards.
Sergeant James Coddington, leader of the Dallas team from the United States, said his team’s first participation was inspired by the success of other American teams in previous editions.
The team prepared through an intensive three-month programme supported by detailed analysis of past competitions. “Events like this strengthen decision-making under pressure and allow teams to exchange best practices at the highest level,” he said.
Organised by the Ministry of Interior and hosted by Dubai Police, the UAE SWAT Challenge brings together elite police and special response teams from across the globe. The competition aims to promote professional excellence and strengthen international cooperation through realistic operational scenarios.
Teams compete over five days in five challenges: assault, hostage rescue, officer rescue, tower challenge and obstacle course. The total prize pool stands at $260,000, adding to the intensity of the event.
For those unable to attend in person, the competitions will be broadcast live on the official UAE SWAT Challenge YouTube channel, allowing supporters worldwide to follow the action and support their teams.
