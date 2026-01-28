The world’s largest tactical teams event returns to Dubai from February 7 to 11.
Dubai Police has confirmed full organisational and operational readiness for the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, set to take place from February 7 to 11 at Al Ruwayyah Training City.
The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, attended by senior officials led by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs.
Also present were Brigadier Msabeh Al Ghafli, Director of the General Department of Organisation Proactive Security and Emergency (PSE); Brigadier Obaid Mubarak bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of PSE and Chairman of the Organising Committee; Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness; Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Janahi, Deputy Director of Administrative Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Challenge Committee; Major Jamal Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Technical Committee; and First Lieutenant Yasser Al Zarooni, Director of Dubai Police Tactical Teams.
Organisers revealed that 114 teams from 48 countries have registered to compete so far, with registration still open. The total prize pool for the 2026 edition stands at $260,000, reinforcing the event’s position as the world’s largest tactical teams competition.
Officials confirmed that preparations are complete at both organisational and field levels, as international teams continue to arrive in Dubai ahead of the event.
The competition will be broadcast live daily on Dubai Sports Channel, Emirates Channel, and the challenge’s official digital platforms, alongside coverage by international media delegations accompanying participating teams.
Speaking at the briefing, Brigadier Obaid Mubarak bin Yarouf Al Ketbi highlighted the rapid international growth of the UAE SWAT Challenge since its transformation from a local competition into a global event in 2018, following directives of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.
He said the challenge has become the world’s largest event dedicated to tactical and special operations units, with increasing participation from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.
Last year’s edition entered the Guinness World Records for hosting the highest number of participating countries in a tactical competition, with 46 nations represented. Participation has since grown from 61 teams in the inaugural edition to 114 teams this year.
Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Janahi described the challenge as a key annual international event that brings together elite tactical teams to test operational readiness under realistic scenarios.
He said the competition promotes the exchange of expertise, the sharing of best practices in specialised policing, and professional benchmarking in rapid-intervention operations.
The event is open to the public free of charge, allowing community members to attend and follow the competition closely.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri said a comprehensive media strategy has been developed to support the event, including a fully equipped on-site media centre providing services for local and international journalists.
Facilities include high-speed internet, media production support, photography platforms, a podcast studio, and live-result display screens.
Live broadcasts will be delivered in Arabic, English and Chinese through the official SWAT Channel, Dubai Sports Channel and Emirates Channel. Digital coverage will extend across YouTube and TikTok, while radio coverage will be provided by Virgin Radio, Dubai Eye and ARN.
Daily press releases in Arabic and English, accompanied by images, will be distributed to local and international media outlets.
Al Mansouri noted that Dubai Police will once again deploy its Virtual Outreach & International Communication Engine (VOICE) to engage global media organisations and support live broadcasting.
During the 2025 edition, the UAE SWAT Challenge achieved more than one billion social media views, generated 3,900 media reports, and appeared in 522 newspapers across 49 languages. Coverage included 165 hours of television broadcasting by 70 international channels.
The official website recorded 18 million visits, while more than 35 podcast episodes were produced through interviews with participating teams.
Major Jamal Al Zaabi confirmed that 35 specialised judges are prepared to officiate the competition. All judges have extensive experience in tactical operations and have completed advanced training programmes.
They are currently stationed at Al Ruwayyah Training City, briefing teams on scoring systems, regulations and technical procedures to ensure transparency and fairness.
Women’s teams and Dubai Police participation First Lieutenant Yasser Al Zarooni said all resources have been mobilised to ensure the event reflects Dubai’s global leadership in hosting major sporting and security competitions.
The 2026 edition will feature 10 women’s teams, including first-time participants from China, underscoring the challenge’s growing role in supporting female participation in tactical policing.
Dubai Police will compete with two men’s teams, two women’s teams and two cadet teams from the Dubai Police Academy.
The UAE SWAT Challenge aims to strengthen international cooperation among tactical units, facilitate the exchange of expertise, showcase advanced policing practices, and evaluate operational readiness in addressing complex and evolving security threats.
