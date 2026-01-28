GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police launch ‘SWAT Clip’ video challenge with cash prizes

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai Police has launched a new creative competition titled “SWAT Clip”, inviting members of the public as well as college and university students to produce short videos inspired by the UAE SWAT Challenge.

The initiative aims to bring the community closer to the global tactical championship while encouraging creative storytelling through digital media.

Announcing the competition, Brigadier Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said the challenge seeks to capture the spirit of the event by highlighting its international stature, the professionalism of participating teams and the human values that define the competition.

He added that the initiative also reflects Dubai Police’s role as a global leader in specialised policing, while generating engaging visual content for media and digital platforms.

 What participants should capture

Participants are encouraged to document moments that showcase teamwork, leadership, cooperation and fair competition, as well as determination, discipline and focus under pressure.

Videos may also reflect the cultural diversity of teams from different nationalities competing side by side toward a shared goal.

Safety rules and guidelines

Dubai Police stressed that all participants must comply with safety and security regulations at the venue. The use of drones is strictly prohibited unless officially authorised.

Any content that violates the values of the championship, harms its reputation or misrepresents participating teams will be disqualified.

Submission requirements

Videos must be between 30 and 60 seconds, filmed in vertical portrait format, and submitted in MP4 or MOV.

Participants may use artificial intelligence tools or computer-generated graphics, provided all music used is original or properly licensed.

Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, February 17, via email to social@dubaipolice.gov.ae. A dedicated judging committee will review all submissions and announce the winners.

Cash prizes

The competition offers attractive cash rewards:

  • Dh 10,000 for first place

  • Dh 5,000 for second place

  • Dh 3,000 for third place

The initiative gives aspiring creators an opportunity to become part of one of the region’s most prominent international sporting and tactical events.

Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
