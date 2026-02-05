Ninety-seven participants from 16 countries sign up as organisers keep entries open
Dubai: With anticipation building for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, the spotlight is extending beyond the tactical arena to the creative community, as organisers continue to accept entries for the “Best Video for the UAE SWAT Challenge”, known as the “SWAT Clip” competition.
Launched by Dubai Police, the initiative invites members of the public, university, and college students, as well as school pupils, to showcase their video production skills by capturing the spirit of one of the world’s leading tactical competitions. Participants are free to use traditional filming techniques or incorporate artificial intelligence tools in their productions.
Brigadier Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness and General Supervisor of the competition, said the initiative has attracted strong international participation since registrations opened on January 28.
He revealed that 97 students from 16 countries have already registered, representing diverse national and cultural backgrounds including the UAE, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Iran, as well as several Arab and Gulf countries.
Al Mansouri said the competition aims to professionally document the challenge in a way that reflects its global standing, while highlighting the human values and teamwork demonstrated by participating tactical units. He added that the initiative also supports efforts to strengthen Dubai Police’s global reputation in specialised policing and to produce compelling visual content for media platforms worldwide.
Participants are encouraged to focus on capturing moments that reflect teamwork, leadership, discipline and determination. The competition also seeks to highlight cultural diversity among teams from different nationalities working together towards a shared goal.
Organisers have emphasised the need to follow safety and security regulations at the venue. The use of drones is prohibited unless officially authorised, while any content that contradicts the competition’s values or harms its image or that of participating teams will be disqualified.
Videos must range between 30 and 60 seconds, be filmed in vertical format, and submitted in MP4 or MOV. Participants may use AI or computer-generated graphics, provided that any music used is original or properly licensed.
The deadline for submissions is February 17, with entries to be sent to social@dubaipolice.gov.ae. A dedicated judging panel will review submissions and announce the winners.
Cash prizes of Dh10,000 for first place, Dh5,000 for second place and Dh3,000 for third place are on offer, giving participants an opportunity to be part of one of the region’s most prominent international tactical events.
