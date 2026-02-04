Tactical and special operations units arrived in the UAE well ahead of the event
Dubai: With the countdown underway to the opening of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 next Saturday, elite tactical teams from the UAE and around the world have intensified their preparations at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah Training City.
Now in its seventh edition, the international competition has drawn teams from Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police, Ajman Police, and more than 25 countries, including the United States, Argentina, China, Pakistan, Jordan, Qatar, Serbia, Romania, Thailand, Indonesia, and several others.
The organising committee confirmed that all participating teams have begun training under structured, team-specific programmes, praising the high level of discipline, professionalism and commitment shown as preparations enter their final phase.
Many of the tactical and special operations units arrived in the UAE well ahead of the event, following months of intensive training in their home countries. Each team has carefully selected its most skilled officers, aiming to achieve top scores in what is regarded as one of the world’s most demanding tactical competitions.
Training is focused on the five core challenges of the event: the tactical challenge, assault challenge, officer rescue, high tower, and obstacle course. The tasks test speed, precision and teamwork, and include live-fire shooting, multi-weapon handling, casualty evacuation, fast-rope descents, and negotiating complex physical obstacles.
The UAE SWAT Challenge has grown into a global platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing best practices in tactical policing, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for international security cooperation.
