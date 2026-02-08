Kazakhstan tops hostage rescue event at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

The competition continues over the coming days, with fans worldwide able to follow the action live on YouTube. Daily highlights showcase the speed, accuracy and teamwork of elite tactical units. Full results, live scores and overall standings are updated in real time on the official UAE SWAT Challenge website.

The high-intensity challenge unfolded across multiple stages, beginning with a sniper engaging a target from the top of a tower. Teams then executed a rapid building entry, neutralising multiple targets with precision before racing to extract a hostage — represented by a heavily weighted mannequin — and complete the course safely within the allotted time.

