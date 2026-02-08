GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Kazakhstan tops hostage rescue event at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Dubai Police A finished a close second with108 points

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kazakhstan tops hostage rescue event at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
Supplied

Kazakhstan Team C clinched first place in the Hostage Rescue Challenge on Day 2 of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, edging out strong competition with a score of 109 points.

Dubai Police A finished a close second with108 points, while China Team B secured third place with 107 points, underscoring the narrow margins separating the top contenders.

The high-intensity challenge unfolded across multiple stages, beginning with a sniper engaging a target from the top of a tower. Teams then executed a rapid building entry, neutralising multiple targets with precision before racing to extract a hostage — represented by a heavily weighted mannequin — and complete the course safely within the allotted time.

The competition continues over the coming days, with fans worldwide able to follow the action live on YouTube. Daily highlights showcase the speed, accuracy and teamwork of elite tactical units. Full results, live scores and overall standings are updated in real time on the official UAE SWAT Challenge website.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Assault Challenge sees Kazakhstan claim top two spots on day one in Dubai.

Kazakhstan dominates opening UAE SWAT Challenge

1m read
Elite police teams from six continents compete in high-intensity challenges.

Elit teams compete as UAE SWAT Challenge opens

2m read
Global elite police teams descend at UAE SWAT Challenge

Global elite police teams descend at UAE SWAT Challenge

4m read
Kazakhstan returns to UAE SWAT Challenge with 5 teams

Kazakhstan returns to UAE SWAT Challenge with 5 teams

2m read